Barcelona fans go berserk as Messi enjoys night out in Catalan capital with wife, former teammates

PSG star Lionel Messi's night out with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and former Barcelona teammates in the Catalan capital has sent fans of the Argentine into a tizzy, with most supporters pleading with the club to bring their legend back.

Legendary forward Lionel Messi's future at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) continues to hit the headlines amid rumours of a possible move to MLS side Inter Miami surfacing occasionally. Although the club's Sporting Advisor, Lusic Campos, recently confirmed the French giants are in talks with Argentina's World Cup 2022-winning captain over a contract extension, speculations over the 35-year-old's future remain rife.

Messi, who joined PSG in the summer of 2021 after an illustrious career in Barcelona, has also been linked for a possible return to the Catalan club. Barca boss Xavi Hernandez and club President Joan Laporta have been open about a possible Messi return to Camp Nou. Still, the Argentine's father and brother have recently rejected a move to the La Liga giants.

However, what has sent Barcelona fans into a tizzy is Messi was seen enjoying a night out with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and former Barcelona teammates in the Catalan capital. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner used his rare midweek day off to visit the place he called home for more than 20 years before PSG's match against Marseille on Sunday night.

Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, took to Instagram to share the photograph that also features former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, former fitness trainer Pepe Costa, and their partners, presumably from Monday night - a day after the PSG star clinched a thrilling 4-3 win over Lille OSC with a last-minute free-kick goal in the Ligue 1.

"Night out with friends," wrote Messi's wife in the post's caption, along with the photograph clicked outside Michelin-star seafood restaurant Estimar in the Gothic quarter El Born.

"Come back to Barca," noted one Messi fan in the comments section of Antonela Roccuzzo's Instagram post, while another added, "Barcelona misses you."

A third fan said, "So nice to see you always," while a fourth noted, "We miss you in Barcelona."

Here's a look at how a few Messi fans reacted to the PSG star's presence in Barcelona on Twitter: