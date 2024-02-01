Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Napkin bearing Lionel Messi's first Barcelona contract to be auctioned; starting price set at 300,000 pounds

    British auction house Bonhams announced on Wednesday that the napkin bearing the signature of 13-year-old Lionel Messi, marking his first contract with Barcelona, will go up for auction in March. The starting price for the auction is set at 300,000 pounds (381,000 dollars).

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 1, 2024, 10:26 AM IST

    A piece of football history is set to hit the auction block as the napkin on which a 13-year-old Lionel Messi signed his first contract with Barcelona will be auctioned in March, with a starting price of 300,000 pounds (381,000 dollars), according to British auction house Bonhams.

    The iconic napkin bears the signature of Messi, penned in December 2000, during a pivotal moment orchestrated by Carles Rexach, then Barcelona's sporting director. Rexach, along with Jorge Messi, Lionel's father, and agent Horacio Gaggioli, negotiated the recruitment of the Argentine teenager, who would go on to become the club's all-time top scorer.

    The historic agreement transpired after Rexach extended an invitation to Messi's father for lunch, expressing concerns about the lack of response following Lionel's initial trials at the Spanish club. It was during this meeting, held at the Pompeia tennis club in Barcelona, that the fateful agreement was reached.

    "In Barcelona, on 14 December 2000 and in the presence of Messrs Minguella and Horacio, Carles Rexach, FC Barcelona's sporting director, hereby agrees, under his responsibility and regardless of any dissenting opinions, to sign the player Lionel Messi, provided that we keep to the amounts agreed upon," is written on the napkin from the Pompeia tennis club.

    The agreement, eventually ratified by then-club president Joan Gaspart, was formally signed that same night. A month later, Barcelona completed the signing of Messi, marking the beginning of his illustrious 20-year tenure at the Catalan club.

    Throughout his remarkable career, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner helped Barcelona secure 35 titles, making a record 782 appearances and scoring an astonishing 674 goals. Messi's legacy at Barcelona transcends statistics, as he became synonymous with the club's identity and success during his tenure.

    As the auction of this historic artifact looms, football enthusiasts and collectors alike eagerly anticipate the opportunity to own a tangible piece of Messi's extraordinary journey from a promising young talent to a global football icon.

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2024, 10:26 AM IST
