Despite Darwin Nunez's misfortune, Liverpool secured a commanding 4-1 victory over Chelsea, maintaining their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League table over Manchester City.

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez endured a remarkable yet unfortunate evening as he set an unwanted Premier League record during Liverpool's clash against Chelsea on Wednesday. The Uruguayan international managed to strike the woodwork an astonishing four times, marking the most shots hitting the frame of the goal by a single player in a Premier League match since the 2003/04 season, according to Opta.

Despite Nunez's misfortune, Liverpool secured a commanding 4-1 victory over Chelsea, maintaining their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League table over Manchester City. The Reds displayed their dominance with Diogo Jota opening the scoring in the 23rd minute, followed by a stunning goal from academy graduate Conor Bradley. Dominik Szoboszlai extended their lead in the second half, while Luis Diaz sealed the fate of the match with a fourth goal. Christopher Nkunku's late consolation goal for Chelsea couldn't salvage their disappointing performance away from home.

Notably, one of Nunez's woodwork strikes occurred when he failed to convert a penalty just before halftime, following a foul on Jota inside the Chelsea box. The Blues, meanwhile, were denied a penalty of their own shortly before halftime.

Looking ahead, Jurgen Klopp's side is scheduled to face title challengers Arsenal in a crucial Premier League fixture at North London on Sunday. As the race for the Premier League title intensifies, Liverpool will be eager to maintain their momentum and secure another vital victory on the road.