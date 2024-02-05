Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Arteta lauds Arsenal's ability to be 'very chaotic' after boosting EPL title bid with win over Liverpool

    Mikel Arteta lauds Arsenal's chaotic yet effective style as they secure a thrilling 3-1 win against Premier League leaders Liverpool.

    Football Mikel Arteta hails Arsenal's chaotic brilliance in thrilling victory over Liverpool osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 5, 2024, 4:44 PM IST

    Mikel Arteta expressed confidence that Arsenal could inject chaos into the Premier League title race after a gripping 3-1 victory over league leaders Liverpool at Emirates Stadium, narrowing the gap to two points.

    "We are there, that’s for sure. We want to continue to be there," said Arteta, highlighting Arsenal's consistency throughout the season. He emphasized the importance of taking each game step by step, acknowledging the crucial role of squad availability.

    Reflecting on the match, Arteta praised the extraordinary performance, acknowledging errors from Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker that proved costly. Despite gifting an equaliser, Arsenal secured the win with goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

    Describing the game as extraordinary, Arteta commended the players and the vibrant atmosphere at Emirates Stadium. He expressed pride in the team's effort, emphasising the challenges of beating a formidable opponent like Liverpool.

    Arteta rejected the term "control" and favoured "dominance," emphasising the team's ability to be chaotic in open spaces and create problems for opponents. He sees this as an additional weapon in Arsenal's arsenal.

    Liverpool, losing not only the match but also defender Ibrahima Konate to a late red card, faces the risk of being overtaken by Manchester City. Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool's manager, remains focused on their potential, urging the team to play with passion and deal with challenges, disregarding the number of games City has in hand.

    Klopp downplayed nervousness about City's games in hand, emphasising the need for Liverpool to create their destiny. Despite setbacks in the Arsenal match, Klopp remains optimistic about Liverpool's future in the league.

    In summary, Arteta's Arsenal displayed resilience and a chaotic style, injecting excitement into the title race, while Klopp remains focused on Liverpool's potential and creating their destiny in the league.

    Also Read: Lionel Messi's absence sparks controversy: Fans demand refunds and boo David Beckham in Hong Kong

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2024, 4:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Football Lionel Messi's absence sparks controversy: Fans demand refunds and Boo David Beckham in Hong Kong osf

    Lionel Messi's absence sparks controversy: Fans demand refunds and boo David Beckham in Hong Kong

    cricket IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: India levels the series with a convincing 106-run victory in Visakhapatnam osf

    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: India levels the series with a convincing 106-run victory in Visakhapatnam

    Football ISL 2024: Mumbai City FC's manager Petr Kratky analyses defeat; A game of mistakes and opportunities osf

    ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC's manager Petr Kratky analyses defeat; A game of mistakes and opportunities

    Football Former Barcelona star Dani Alves faces trial in Barcelona for alleged rape; Legal battle unfolds osf

    Former Barcelona star Dani Alves faces trial in Barcelona for alleged rape; Legal battle unfolds

    Football MetLife Stadium secures 2026 FIFA World Cup Final: New Jersey set to host global football spectacle osf

    MetLife Stadium secures 2026 FIFA World Cup Final: New Jersey set to host global football spectacle

    Recent Stories

    OnePlus 12R to go on sale in India on Feb 6 Check price offers gcw

    OnePlus 12R to go on sale in India on Feb 6; Check price & offers

    From Chandrayaan to NavIC to use of AI... ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks exclusively to Asianet News Network vkp

    From Chandrayaan to NavIC to use of AI... ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks exclusively to Asianet News Network

    cricket Happy Birthday S Sreesanth: 8 quotes by the former Indian speedster osf

    Happy Birthday S Sreesanth: 8 quotes by the former Indian speedster

    USA to India: 10 most powerful countries in the World ATG

    USA to India: 10 most powerful countries in the World

    Delhi liquor policy case Court allows Manish Sisodia to meet his ailing wife once a week gcw

    Delhi liquor policy case: Court allows Manish Sisodia to meet his ailing wife once a week

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon