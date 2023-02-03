Rashford wins EPL Player of the Month for January; acclaims Man United's response after tough season start

Marcus Rashford has been in terrific form for the past three months, which continued in January, as he has been adjudged as EPL's Player of the Month for January. Meanwhile, he hailed Manchester United's response this season.

English striker Marcus Rashford has been in tremendous form for the past three months, which continued even in Qatar's FIFA World Cup 2022. While he carried the same momentum during the season restart, he was a force to be reckoned with in January. In Manchester United's three of the four English Premier League (EPL) matches last month, he scored on three occurrences, earning him his second Player of the Month award of the season, having won his first in September.

It is also the third time that Rashford has won the Player of the Month award, with his first instance being in January 2019. As for his most recent one, he outlasted Dan Burn, Brennan Johnson, Riyad Mahrez, Solly March, David Raya and Bukayo Saka to win the same. Besides, his goal against Arsenal last month also earned him the nomination for the Goal of the Month award.

In the meantime, Rashford spoke on United's response following a tough start to the season, as he sounded, "It starts with the belief. We have the ability in the squad to go and win trophies and the biggest games. Even at our worst, we've shown that we can beat the biggest teams. It's not luck, 'oh, they had a lucky day'. Other than last season, when we weren't quite consistent with it, we've had good games against the best teams in the country. Some of those teams - [Manchester] City, Liverpool, Arsenal this season - are probably the best teams in Europe. They're definitely in that conversation."

"It all starts with the belief. Winning games against those teams give you the belief that you can go on and win trophies. You're always competing with other teams, but we've almost had to take a step back and work on ourselves. That's the manager's mindset, and that's the only way I've ever known to improve your skillset. You can't compare yourself to other people. You have to work on yourself, day in and day out. We've been doing that. We've shown improvement," added Rashford to Sky Sports.

"Along the way, we've had some bad defeats. Usually, it would take us three or four games to bounce back, confidence-wise and results-wise. At times this season, we've shown that after bad results, we can not only come back and win the next game, but we can also go on a consecutive run of winning games. If you're capable of doing that, then you'll always be in and around the opportunity to win trophies," Rashford concluded.