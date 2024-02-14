Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Manchester United targets Dan Ashworth for Sporting Director's role amid INEOS ownership transition

    Manchester United sets its sights on Dan Ashworth as the prime candidate for the coveted sporting director position.

    Manchester United targets Dan Ashworth for Sporting Director's role amid INEOS ownership transition
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 14, 2024, 11:09 AM IST

    In a strategic move, Manchester United has set its sights on Dan Ashworth as their preferred choice for the position of sporting director. As reported by The Athletic's David Ornstein, the Newcastle supremo has emerged as the leading candidate for the coveted role at Old Trafford.

    Despite being under contract with St James' Park, Ashworth is reportedly open to the prospect of joining Manchester United, signaling a potential shift in his career trajectory. The 52-year-old assumed the role of sporting director for the Magpies in June 2022, building on a notable reputation fostered during his tenure at Brighton and within the England setup.

    The timing of United's interest in Ashworth coincided with Sir Jim Ratcliffe's successful bid to secure a 25% ownership stake, a move recently approved by the Premier League. The INEOS founder sealed the deal with a staggering £1.25bn, paving the way for him to exercise complete autonomy over the club's football operations.

    This potential appointment of Dan Ashworth as sporting director aligns with Manchester United's commitment to securing top-tier talent to steer the club towards future success. As discussions unfold, the football community eagerly awaits the outcome, anticipating the impact Ashworth could have on shaping the direction of one of the most iconic football clubs globally. Stay tuned as the narrative around this key development continues to evolve.

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2024, 11:23 AM IST
