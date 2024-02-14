Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC's Petr Kratky lauds team's performance over East Bengal FC; WATCH highlights

    Mumbai City FC's head coach, Petr Kratky, expresses satisfaction with his team's performance after a 1-0 victory against East Bengal FC in Matchweek 15 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season.

    Football ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC's Petr Kratky lauds team's performance over East Bengal FC; WATCH highlights osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 14, 2024, 10:51 AM IST

    Expressing contentment with his team's performance, Mumbai City FC's head coach, Petr Kratky, acknowledged their 1-0 win over East Bengal FC in Matchweek 15 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Tuesday.
    Despite maintaining control throughout the match, Mumbai City FC only secured a single goal, courtesy of Iker Guarrotxena, who calmly controlled Alberto Noguera's accurate cross near the six-yard box and put it past the keeper to lead the team to victory.

    Although East Bengal FC displayed unwavering resilience, they couldn't equalise, resulting in a 1-0 victory for Mumbai City FC at full time. Proud of his team's achievement, Kratky emphasised the significance of defeating a strong team like East Bengal FC, who had already proven themselves in the league and the Kalinga Super Cup, securing their first silverware in 12 years.

    In the post-match press conference, Kratky remarked, “Today was a very good game from us, and we knew East Bengal FC is a very hard opposition. They are a good team. They proved it in the Kalinga Super Cup, and also they proved it the first time at our home, I think it was a draw. We tried to use our strength and do things better, quicker, you know, and we got rewarded today.”

    Acknowledging Guarrotxena for his goal, he added, “Also, we have Iker who scored the goal. He has had a very good game. So everything is starting to link together, and you know, we get rewarded today with good football and a win.”
    Reflecting on their previous shocking defeat against Jamshedpur FC, Kratky mentioned that they learned from their mistakes and, with a good week of training, managed to bounce back.

    “You have highs and lows. It’s very important, we go game by game and we learn from it. And, the boys, the group, did a fantastic job," he said. "And again, we had a very good week of training, you know, and we learned from our mistakes. You know, we learn how to manage the games, and we prove it today. So hopefully we just keep building on it, you know, and, going forward, this is what I'm looking for. You know, we bounced back, and I'm very happy for the group, and they did so well today."

    Providing an update on player availability, Kratky expressed relief that all his players are now back in the squad, returning from injuries and suspensions. He considers it a positive dilemma to choose the best combinations for the next game.

    “The boys will be all available now. They're coming from injuries and suspensions, which is very good. It's a nice headache to have, you know. So now we have to find the best blend for the next game,” he shared.

    Praising their new signing, Syrian defender Thaer Krouma, Kratky expressed confidence in his foreign players and concluded by commending the entire team's performance.

    “Krouma, Tiri, Alberto (Noguera), also Yoell van Nieff, who stayed home behind, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, and the fantastic foreigners, you know, I'm very happy with all of them. So Krouma had a very good game. I'm very happy with what I saw from him; he's a very good player, he's a good leader. So I was very pleased with what I saw,” shared Kratky.
    “But again, it's not just about him. It's all players, you know, foreigners plus Indian players. This is what makes the team. So I'm very happy and proud of all of them. They did well today,” he wrapped up.

    Also Read: Premier League officially approves Sir Jim Ratcliffe's 1.25 billion-pound investment in Manchester United

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2024, 10:51 AM IST
