Manchester United may be open to doing Cristiano Ronaldo one last favour despite their bitter breakup after the Red Devils were rumoured to be interested in signing Al-Nassr striker Vincent Aboubakar over a loan deal.

Ronaldo signed a record-breaking contract last week to join the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, where he would make over 175 pounds million annually. However, several setbacks have occurred since he arrived in the Middle East.

On Thursday, reports stated that the Saudi Arabian club needed help registering Ronaldo, having surpassed their foreign player quota. Al-Nassr's foreign talents include Cameroon great Vincent Aboubakar, former Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina, and ex-Brazil international Luiz Gustavo. Pity Martinez, a former Argentina international, Ghislain Konan, Alvaro Gonzalez, Talisca, a Brazilian midfielder, and Jaloliddin Masharipov, a player from Uzbekistan, are all on the team.

The 37-year-old legendary striker is Al-Nassr's ninth foreign player, with reports claiming that negotiations are on to sell one of the current imports to meet the limit of eight set by the Saudi Pro League. In an interview with AFP, an official from the club was quoted as saying, "Al Nassr has not registered him (Ronaldo) yet because there is no vacancy for a foreign player. A foreign player must leave to register Ronaldo by selling or terminating the contract by mutual consent."

On the other hand, Manchester United has emerged as an unlikely ally prepared to support Ronaldo and Al-Nassr. Although they are anticipated to turn to the loan market due to budgetary restrictions, the Red Devils are desperate to replace the 37-year-old striker this month.

Al-Nassr is reportedly aiming to offload Cameroon captain Aboubakar to make room for Ronaldo, according to the Saudi publication OKAZ. The report claims that United and the Turkish club Fenerbahce are pursuing the former Porto striker.

Since signing Ronaldo, the club has faced various challenges, including Al-Nassr's foreign quota issue.

Since Ronaldo has still to complete a two-game FA suspension that was issued to him while he was a member of Manchester United for the infamous Everton incident, his eagerly awaited debut has already been called into question.

After knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand during a game last season, the star was given a suspension in November.

Al-Nassr was prepared to pay any fine imposed by FIFA and considered playing the Portuguese superstar violating the suspension. However, there was no prospect that Ronaldo would participate on Thursday night because the game was cancelled due to electrical problems.

As expected, Friday's clash between Al-Nassr and Al-Ta'ee saw Ronaldo's name missing from the line-up, leaving fans of the club heartbroken. The team next play Al-Shabab on January 14 and Ettifaq on January 22. It remains to be seen when the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will debut on Saudi Arabian soil in a bid to start perhaps his final chapter in a glittering career.