Ronaldo effect in Saudi Arabia: Pitch invaders imitate 'Siuuu' celebration during Al-Ittihad vs Al-Hilal game

Although it remains unclear when Cristiano Ronaldo will debut for Al-Nassr, the 37-year-old striker's effect has already been felt at the Saudi Pro League as pitch invaders during Al-Ittihad vs Al-Hilal clash imitated the player's iconic 'Siuuu' celebration.

Uncertainty looms over when Cristiano Ronaldo will debut for his new club Al-Nassr. But, the legendary striker's effect is already being felt in the Saudi Pro League, just days after the club unveiled him in front of a packed Mrsool Park.

Also read: 'Ronaldo not an activist': Fans slam Amnesty for urging Al-Nassr star to highlight Saudi's human rights issues

During Al-Hilal's 1-0 victory over Al-Ittihad on Thursday, two pitch invaders ran towards the goalpost and did Ronaldo's iconic 'Siuuu' celebration, with the crowd adding to the moment with a thunderous cheer. Odion Ighalo scored the only goal in the 12th minute of the game at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium.

"The best clip I saw in the match," noted one fan on Twitter after the video of pitch invaders doing 'Siuuu' went viral. At the same time, another added, "When my mother said: Ronaldo is an extraordinary person as well, unlike Messi, who's only an extraordinary player. Was right. The world will never witness greatness at this level. GOAT."

A third fan noted, "The crowd is the best part," while a fourth remarked, "Ronaldo effect."

Ronaldo fans would hope to see the legendary Portuguese talisman deliver for Al-Nassr and await to see his goal-scoring moments celebrated with his famous 'Siuuu'. However, it is still unclear when the 37-year-old superstar will debut for Al-Nassr due to a pending 2-match ban by England's Football Association (FA) for the drama at Everton last season following Manchester United's loss at Goodison Park.

Also read: Bad weather spoils Ronaldo potential Al-Nassr debut as clash against Al-Ta'ee postponed by 24 hours

Reports have also added that Ronaldo's debut for the Saudi Arabian club could be further delayed as Al-Nassr has reportedly exceeded their quota for foreign players. The 37-year-old is Al-Nassr's ninth import, and reports suggest negotiations are ongoing to sell a current squad member to meet the limit of eight set by the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Nassr's foreign talents include Cameroon great Vincent Aboubakar, former Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina, and ex-Brazil international Luiz Gustavo. Pity Martinez, a former Argentina international, Ghislain Konan, Alvaro Gonzalez, Talisca, a Brazilian midfielder, and Jaloliddin Masharipov, a player from Uzbekistan, are all on the team. The player who is most likely to quit the team to make place for Ronaldo is Masharipov.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was expected to defy the FA's 2-match ban and make his high-profile debut for the club against Al-Ta'ee on Thursday. Unfortunately, due to heavy rain and electrical issues at the stadium, the Saudi Pro League clash was postponed to Friday. It remains to be seen if the former Manchester United star will make his debut or wait till he gets a green signal.

Also read: Ronaldo's Al-Nassr boss Rudi Garcia labelled 'worst person in football'; will CR7 play ball with Frenchman?