Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Ronaldo not an activist': Fans slam Amnesty for urging Al-Nassr star to highlight Saudi's human rights issues

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been urged to speak about human rights issues in Saudi Arabia after his high-profile deal with Al-Nassr.

    football Fans slam amnesty international for urging al-nassr star cristiano ronaldo to highlight saudi arabia human rights issues snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 5, 2023, 3:58 PM IST

    Amnesty International has urged legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo to utilise his fame to draw attention to Saudi Arabia's "appalling" record on human rights after the former Manchester United player described his new hosts as an "amazing country" upon arriving at his new club Al-Nassr.

    The 37-year-old, who is now the highest-paid player in history thanks to a contract reportedly worth 175 million pounds annually until 2025, arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

    Also read: Ronaldo trolled after Al-Nassr debut potentially pushed owing to pending 2-match FA ban for Everton drama

    "I had many opportunities … many clubs tried to sign me but I gave my word to this club to develop not only the football but other parts of this amazing country. I want to give a different vision of this club and country. This is why I took this opportunity," Ronaldo said in his introductory press conference.

    Following this comment, Amnesty International's Middle East researcher Dana Ahmed said, "Al-Nassr's signing of Cristiano Ronaldo fits into a wider pattern of sportswashing in Saudi Arabia. It is highly likely that the Saudi authorities will promote Ronaldo's presence in the country as a means of distracting from the country's appalling human rights record.

    "Instead of offering uncritical praise of Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo should use his considerable public platform to draw attention to human rights issues in the country. Saudi Arabia regularly executes people for crimes including murder, rape and drug smuggling," Ahmed added.

    "Cristiano Ronaldo shouldn't allow his fame and celebrity status to become a tool of Saudi sportswashing – he should use his time at Al Nassr to speak out about the myriad human rights issues in the country," she concluded.

    Also read: Messi vs Ronaldo shifts to battleground Instagram; will Argentina's World Cup hero overtake arch rival?

    Amnesty International's comments on Ronaldo moving to Saudi Arabia to continue the next chapter of his illustrious footballing career has irked CR7 fans, with some sending a strong message to the human rights organisation that the Portuguese talisman is 'NOT an activist'.

    "Stop bringing politics into football," said one Ronaldo fan on Twitter, while another added, "When have we seen a player detesting human rights violations in countries in which they are playing? Qatar just hosted a tournament that had huge protests before it began. It's the fear of the establishment and the authority, it doesn't matter how many followers you have."

    A third fan noted, "Ronaldo IS NOT an activist and doesn't have to be," while a fourth added, "Lol, that man isn't doing any of that. He's just there to kick a football."

    Also read: Ronaldo's split with Mendes: From discord over Morgan interview to Regufe's Al-Nassr masterstroke

    Here's a look at how Ronaldo fans reacted to Amnesty International's demand for the football icon to speak out over human rights issues in Saudi Arabia:

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2023, 3:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Australia vs South Africa, AUS vs SA 2022-23, SCG/Sydney/3rd Test: Cannot say how long I will play for - Steven Smith on his future-ayh

    AUS vs SA 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Can't say how long I'll play for' - Steven Smith on his future

    Asia Cup 2023 to be played in September; itinerary and venue yet to be confirmed-ayh

    Asia Cup 2023 in September; itinerary and venue yet to be confirmed

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23: Who is Jitesh Sharma, the replacement for Sanju Samson in T20Is?-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Who is Jitesh Sharma, the replacement for Sanju Samson in T20Is?

    football Cristiano Ronaldo trolled after Al-Nassr debut potentially pushed owing to pending 2-match FA ban for Everton drama snt

    Ronaldo trolled after Al-Nassr debut potentially pushed owing to pending 2-match FA ban for Everton drama

    SA20 David Miller's mission in 2023: Maintain consistency and win elusive ICC World Cup title snt

    David Miller's mission in 2023: Maintain consistency and win elusive World Cup title

    Recent Stories

    Samudrayaan to take Indian aquanauts 500 metres under sea in 2023

    Samudrayaan to take Indian aquanauts 500 metres under sea in 2023

    Australia vs South Africa, AUS vs SA 2022-23, SCG/Sydney/3rd Test: Cannot say how long I will play for - Steven Smith on his future-ayh

    AUS vs SA 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Can't say how long I'll play for' - Steven Smith on his future

    Neelam Giri SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress dance to Pawan Singh's song 'Loi Ke Toi' in pink Choli RBA

    Neelam Giri SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress dance to Pawan Singh's song 'Loi Ke Toi' in pink Choli

    AIIMS study claims Covid infection may impact semen quality in men AJR

    AIIMS study claims Covid infection may impact semen quality in men

    Noida Enraged employee shoots former boss after being fired from BPO

    Noida: Enraged employee shoots former boss after being fired from BPO

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon
    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Video Icon
    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon