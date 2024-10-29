Man City's Guardiola proud of Rodri's Ballon d'Or 2024 win; sends message to Real Madrid after boycott (WATCH)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has congratulated Rodri after the Spanish midfielder bagged the prestigious Ballon d'Or 2024 award in a glittering ceremony in Paris on Monday.

football Man City's Guardiola proud of Rodri's Ballon d'Or 2024 win; sends message to Real Madrid after boycott (WATCH) snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Oct 29, 2024, 7:07 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 29, 2024, 7:07 PM IST

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has congratulated Rodri after the Spanish midfielder bagged the prestigious Ballon d'Or 2024 award in a glittering ceremony in Paris on Monday. Rodri's name came as a surprise to several football enthusiasts as he beat Real Madrid's prolific duo Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham.

Amidst mixed responses, Guardiola spoke publicly for the first time on Rodri's Ballon d'Or 2024 feat, admitting that he was 'proud' of the Spain international.

Also read: Ballon d'Or 2024 winner Rodri's net worth: How much is Manchester City star's salary and market value?

“What can I say? Congratulations to him and all his family and friends,” Guardiola said at a press conference. “It’s incredible news. We’re so proud of him. We could never have imagined years ago that our player would receive this prestigious award. We are so delighted to be a part of this award and to share it with him.”

The victory is particularly notable as Vinicius Jr. was widely considered a frontrunner for the award, but the unexpected recognition of Rodri has sparked discussions within the football community.

Guardiola's message to Real Madrid after Ballon d'Or boycott

Real Madrid opted to boycott the ceremony, reportedly canceling a private jet to Paris after learning about Rodri's win, despite their own accolades—being named Best Club of the Year and Carlo Ancelotti winning Best Men’s Coach.

Addressing the Madrid boycott, Guardiola said, "It's up to them. If they want to congratulate, that's fine. If not, that's fine as well. At Manchester City, we are not here to judge other clubs on what they decide they have to do."

"Last season for example, Erling [Haaland] won the Treble, scored more than 50 goals. I said to him 'just being there, you have to be so happy'. I said the same to Rodri. If you are in the first two, three or four, it's exceptional. Last season, Erling should win, yes. Should Messi have won? Yes. It doesn't matter," the Man City boss added.

"You and your teammates have done something amazing. Should it be Vinicius? Maybe. It's not an elite group, it's journalists who vote. Rodri made an incredible speech, he spoke about family and Spanish football. In the last decade, Spanish football has made such a difference, won a World Cup, Euros, and weren't able to win this award," Guardiola further said.

Also read: Vinicius Jr robbed! Real Madrid star's fans furious after Rodri bags Ballon d'Or; question award's credibility

"Their importance in the last 10 or 15 years has been so important. I remember once we nominated three players from La Masia, Xavi and [Andreas] Iniesta couldn't beat [Lionel] Messi, he was a monster. Only [Cristiano] Ronaldo could," he concluded.

Manchester City are currently preparing for their upcoming EFL Cup clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Glenn Maxwell reveals Virat Kohli blocked him on Instagram for mocking shoulder injury in 2017 (WATCH) snt

Glenn Maxwell reveals Virat Kohli blocked him on Instagram for mocking shoulder injury in 2017 (WATCH)

IPL 2025 mega auction: Gujarat Titans to retain Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan and Sai Sudharsan - Report snt

IPL 2025 mega auction: Gujarat Titans to retain Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan and Sai Sudharsan - Report

cricket Kerala vs Bengal: KER takes first innings, Ranji Trophy match ends in draw scr

Kerala vs Bengal: KER takes first innings, Ranji Trophy match ends in draw

cricket IND vs NZ 2024: India's likely playing XI for 3rd Test against New Zealand scr

IND vs NZ 2024: India's likely playing XI for 3rd Test against New Zealand

cricket Young pacer joins India squad for final Test against New Zealand scr

Young pacer joins India squad for final Test against New Zealand

Recent Stories

Kartik Aaryan to Vidya Balan: Know the fees of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 cast RTM

Kartik Aaryan to Vidya Balan: Know the fees of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 cast

CM Yogi's vision for western UP: AIIMS satellite center, infrastructure growth in Meerut AJR

CM Yogi's vision for western UP: AIIMS satellite center, infrastructure growth in Meerut

Shalini Passi from Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives walks away mid-interview [WATCH] RTM

Shalini Passi from Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives walks away mid-interview [WATCH]

Glenn Maxwell reveals Virat Kohli blocked him on Instagram for mocking shoulder injury in 2017 (WATCH) snt

Glenn Maxwell reveals Virat Kohli blocked him on Instagram for mocking shoulder injury in 2017 (WATCH)

Millets: Benefits and side effects- Who should consider avoiding them? NTI

Millets: Benefits and side effects—Who should consider avoiding them?

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon