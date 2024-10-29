Vinicius Jr robbed! Real Madrid star's fans furious after Rodri bags Ballon d'Or; question award's credibility

In a night meant to celebrate football's finest, the announcement of Rodri as the Ballon d'Or 2024 winner has ignited a storm of controversy and frustration among fans of Real Madrid and Brazilian star Vinicius Junior.

In a night meant to celebrate football's finest, the announcement of Rodri as the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner has ignited a storm of controversy and frustration among fans of Real Madrid and Brazilian star Vinicius Junior. Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri claimed the prestigious title over Real Madrid’s Vinicius and Jude Bellingham, with the decision sparking an intense backlash on social media and calls into question over the award’s credibility.

The debate kicked off when Rodri's name surfaced as the winner hours before the official ceremony in France. In an unprecedented move, Real Madrid boycotted the event, leaving their two star nominees, Vinicius and Bellingham, absent from the festivities.

Why Rodri bagged Ballon d'Or 2024?

Rodri played a crucial role in Manchester City’s 2023-24 season, helping secure their fourth consecutive league title and consistently proving his value as arguably the team’s most important player. Named UEFA Euro 2024 Player of the Tournament, he was instrumental in Spain's journey to victory, where they defeated England in the final.

This Ballon d'Or win is a career milestone for the 28-year-old, marking his first and making him the first Premier League player to claim the award since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2008. His remarkable season, highlighted by the Premier League and Euro 2024 titles, saw him edge out Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior for the top honour.

'Vinicius Junior has been robbed'

Following the announcement, a section of fans took to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to voice their dissent, arguing that Vinicius Junior was 'robbed' of the prestigious award.

Amidst the heated debate, a standout moment occurred when fans at the venue began chanting Vinicius Junior's name even before Rodri was officially announced as the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner.

"What happened to credibility in football ? Vini Jr was better than Rodri. Robbed!!" remarked one irked fan on X.

Another fan of the Brazilian said, "Vinicius Junior has been robbed. This is one of the biggest robberies in the history of football. Racism won today. We will never forget."

"The conspiracy continues, is there no end to this mad illness. Vini Jr was the clear winner, it's sickening what happens in the world of football," remarked another miffed user.

A fourth fan noted, "Officially the biggest theft in football history. Either due to racism or anti-Madrid bias, but it’s absurd what just happened at this ceremony, robbing Vinicius Junior of the award. Rodri’s award is entirely undeserved compared to better players with stronger season, like Carvajal and Lautaro Martinez."

Here's a look at some of the other reactions on X:

Latest Videos