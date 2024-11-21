India News

Did you know THIS state in India is without a railway station

What are the challenges here?

Which is the only Indian state without a railway station? When will it get its first station amidst geographical challenges?

This state has a unique identity

Nestled in the Himalayas, Sikkim is a paradise for nature lovers, but this beautiful state has a unique identity—it is the only state without a railway station.

Why is there no railway station?

In a country like India, known for its vast railway network, the absence of a railway station in Sikkim seems strange. The reason is its geographical conditions.

Why no railway station has been built yet

Rugged terrain, steep valleys, narrow passes, and high mountains obstruct railway construction, while landslides and earthquakes further complicate the challenging process.

New Beginning: Rangpo Railway Station

PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for Rangpo, Sikkim’s first railway station, boosting connectivity, tourism, and defense, with construction set to begin soon.


 

Sikkim's Lakes: A Heavenly Experience

Despite the lack of a railway station, Sikkim is famous for its natural beauty. Here are 3 lakes that mesmerize tourists.

These are the three famous lakes

Gurudongmar Lake, at 17,100 ft, offers peace; Tsomgo Lake is among the world's highest; Khecheopalri Lake, linked to the first Chogyal's coronation, holds cultural significance.

This railway station will be a milestone

The inauguration of Rangpo railway station will prove to be an important milestone in Sikkim's development and connectivity.

Better connectivity with other states

This state, famous for its beauty, will soon be better connected to other states through the railway.

Find Next One