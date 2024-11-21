Did you know THIS state in India is without a railway station

India News
Which is the only Indian state without a railway station? When will it get its first station amidst geographical challenges?
Nestled in the Himalayas, Sikkim is a paradise for nature lovers, but this beautiful state has a unique identity—it is the only state without a railway station.
In a country like India, known for its vast railway network, the absence of a railway station in Sikkim seems strange. The reason is its geographical conditions.
Rugged terrain, steep valleys, narrow passes, and high mountains obstruct railway construction, while landslides and earthquakes further complicate the challenging process.
PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for Rangpo, Sikkim’s first railway station, boosting connectivity, tourism, and defense, with construction set to begin soon.
Despite the lack of a railway station, Sikkim is famous for its natural beauty. Here are 3 lakes that mesmerize tourists.
Gurudongmar Lake, at 17,100 ft, offers peace; Tsomgo Lake is among the world's highest; Khecheopalri Lake, linked to the first Chogyal's coronation, holds cultural significance.
The inauguration of Rangpo railway station will prove to be an important milestone in Sikkim's development and connectivity.
This state, famous for its beauty, will soon be better connected to other states through the railway.