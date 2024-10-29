Rodri net worth: Ballon d'Or 2024 winner's market value, salary at Manchester City and more revealed

In a remarkable milestone for both his career and Spanish football, Rodrigo Hernandez, widely known as Rodri, was awarded the prestigious 2024 Ballon d'Or on Monday.

In a landmark moment for Spanish football, Rodrigo Hernandez, known as Rodri, was on Monday awarded the prestigious Ballon d'Or 2024, becoming the first Spanish player to win the accolade in the 21st century and the second in history. The award was presented by France Football magazine and UEFA, recognizing the player's exceptional contributions to Manchester City and the Spain national team.

In his emotional acceptance speech, the 28-year-old midfielder expressed heartfelt gratitude to his loved ones, stating, “It's a very special day. I want to thank the most special person for me, who is my girlfriend. Without you, this journey would not have been the same. To my family, of course, and the values they have given me, which helped me not to make mistakes.”

Rodri has been a pivotal figure for Manchester City, contributing significantly to the club's recent successes in domestic and international competitions. His outstanding performances on the pitch have led to a surge in his market value, currently estimated at over 140 million pounds, according to Transfermarkt.

Rodri's financial worth reflects his importance to the team, with an estimated net worth of 15.6 million pounds. The midfielder earns 180,000 pounds ($230,000) per week, but reports from The Sun suggest that Manchester City is looking to double his wages to 375,000 pounds a week in hopes of securing his long-term future at the Etihad Stadium. His current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2027, ensuring that he will continue to be a crucial part of the squad for years to come.

Rodri was pivotal in Manchester City’s 2023-24 season, contributing to their fourth consecutive league title and establishing himself as arguably the team's most crucial player. He was named the UEFA Euro 2024 Player of the Tournament, playing a key role in Spain's triumph over England in the final. This Ballon d'Or win marks a significant milestone in the 28-year-old's career, making him the first Premier League player to receive the award since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2008.

