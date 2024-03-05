Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Luis Suarez's vintage brilliance earns praise from Lionel Messi in Inter Miami's victory over Orlando City

    Luis Suarez stole the spotlight with a vintage performance, scoring a brace in Inter Miami's impressive 5-0 triumph against Orlando City.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 5, 2024, 10:43 AM IST

    Luis Suarez showcased a vintage performance, scoring a brace in his debut for Inter Miami against Orlando City, drawing high praise from his teammate Lionel Messi. Despite concerns about Suarez's adaptation to MLS, the 37-year-old responded emphatically, leading his team to a commanding 5-0 victory.

    Suarez's first goal, a striker's dream, came after Julian Gressel provided a perfectly squared ball, allowing Suarez to hit it first-time and ignite celebrations at Chase Stadium. The former Liverpool and Atletico Madrid star not only added another goal but also contributed with two assists, displaying a truly classic performance.

    Messi, speaking in a postgame interview, expressed his happiness for Suarez's scoring feat and revealed his unwavering confidence in the veteran forward. Messi acknowledged Suarez's capability to impact the game with goals and assists when least expected, contributing to the team's success.

    The Barcelona legend applauded the entire team's efforts, describing it as a complete performance. He highlighted the importance of intensity against a demanding Orlando side, emphasizing how the first goal changed the dynamics of the game, allowing Miami to play with more ease.

    Inter Miami has accumulated seven points in the first three games of the 2024 MLS season, with Messi expressing eagerness for further success as the team gears up for the Concacaf Champions Cup. Messi hinted at the need to capitalize on the squad's cohesion before key players depart for the Copa America tournament in late June.

    Acknowledging the team's strong start, Messi, aware of the long season ahead, emphasised the squad's determination to compete for the MLS Cup. Despite the early success, the Argentine superstar recognizes the challenges and sees this as just the beginning of their quest for trophies by the end of the season under the guidance of coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino.

    Last Updated Mar 5, 2024, 10:44 AM IST
