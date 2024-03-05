Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ISL 2023-24: Hyderabad FC's remarkable comeback secures a thrilling draw against NorthEast United FC

    Hyderabad FC head coach Thangboi Singto praises the resilience of his young talents as they stage an impressive comeback, securing a 2-2 draw against NorthEast United FC in a thrilling Indian Super League (ISL) encounter.

    ISL 2023-24: Hyderabad FC's remarkable comeback secures a thrilling draw against NorthEast United FC
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 5, 2024, 10:21 AM IST

    Hyderabad FC's head coach, Thangboi Singto, expressed his satisfaction following his team's impressive comeback to secure a 2-2 draw against NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad. Parthib Gogoi's remarkable strike and an own goal by Alex Saji initially put Hyderabad FC at a disadvantage, but a determined effort saw them level the score with goals from Makan Chothe and Captain Joao Victor.

    Singto praised the resilience and performance of his young talents, highlighting their promise, fighting spirit, and commitment. Despite a less-than-ideal first-half display, the coach emphasized the significant improvement in the second half, with enhanced ball control and passing accuracy leading to more shots on target.

    While Singto expressed discontent with conceding a goal from a set-piece, he acknowledged the challenges his team faced against the physicality of NorthEast United FC. Despite the difficulties, he believed his players should have handled the situation more effectively.

    Following the draw, Singto conveyed his happiness, considering the result no less than a win for his team. He applauded the players for their deserving performance, especially after their efforts in the Bengaluru FC game. Singto revealed that the focus during the halftime break was on sticking to the basics, maintaining possession, and countering strategically against the defensively strong NorthEast United FC.

    Regarding player substitutions, Singto explained the lack of bench strength, necessitating reliance on players like Ramhlunchhunga and Abdul Rabeeh, who had been consistently playing. Despite their fatigue, Singto expressed the reality of the team's limited options and commended the players for their contributions.

