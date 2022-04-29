Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Liverpool fans cheer for Salah after forward bags FWA Footballer of the Year

    Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been named the Football Writers' Association Men's Footballer of the Year for 2021-22.

    football Liverpool fans cheer for Mohamed Salah after forward bags FWA Footballer of the Year snt
    Team Newsable
    Liverpool, First Published Apr 29, 2022, 4:38 PM IST

    In what has sparked excitement among Liverpool fans, star forward Mohamed Salah was named the Football Writers' Association Men's Footballer of the Year on Friday for 2021-22.

    This season, the 29-year-old Egyptian has been an instrumental figure in Liverpool's success and has netted an impressive 22 goals and 13 assists in just 31 Premier League games. Across all competitions, Salah has scored 30 goals and 14 assists in only 44 games. The striker's impressive run has helped the Reds win the Carabao Cup, reach the FA Cup finals and the Champions League semi-finals.

    Also read: Jurgen Klopp inks 2-year contract extension with Liverpool; supporters gladdened

    Salah, who won the trophy in 2018, scooped 48 per cent of the vote following an emphatic season so far. The Egyptian ace pipped Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice to the award.

    His mind-blowing run in partnership with stars like Sadio Mane, Trent Alexander Arnold, Luis Diaz, Virgil van Dijk, etc., has helped the Jurgen Klopp side to second in the Premier League table, a point behind champions Manchester City with five games left for this season.

    Salah has five more goals than Tottenham Hotspurs' Heung-Min Son and Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo. The forward is also the leading assist maker in the top flight, having managed one more than team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Egyptian is just one of three Liverpool icons to win the FWA accolade for a second time after Kenny Dalglish and John Barnes.

    Following this news, Liverpool fans took to Twitter to express their joy over the striker receiving this accolade. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2022, 4:38 PM IST
