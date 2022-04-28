Jurgen Klopp inks 2-year contract extension with Liverpool; supporters gladdened

In what comes as a piece of good news for English giants Liverpool and its fans, head coach Jurgen Klopp has extended his stay at the club. The German inked a two-year contract extension, which stretches his stay at Anfield until 2026, while his previous contract was set to expire in 2024. He has been sensational for the club’s resurgence following his appointment in 2015.

As per a Liverpool club statement, Klopp’s assistants Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz have also signed an extension. Under the German, The Reds have had all types of achievements, including the English Premier League (EPL) title win in 2019-20, ending the club’s 30-year league title drought. Besides, he also guided the side to the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League (UCL) title win, the club’s record-extending sixth title.

After signing the deal, Klopp told the club, “There are so many words I could use to describe how I feel about this news: delighted, humbled, blessed, privileged and excited would be a start. There is just so much to love about this place. Before I came here, I knew that I got to know it even better after I arrived, and now, I know it more than ever before.”

“Along with my two assistant managers, Pep Lijnders and Pete Krawietz, we concluded it was a ‘Yes!’ There is a freshness about us as a club still, which energises me. For as long as I have been here, our owners have been unbelievably committed and energetic about this club, and it is clear that right now, this applies to our future as much as I’ve ever known,” he added.

“When the owners brought the possibility to renew to me, I asked myself publicly the question I’ve mused over. Do I have the energy and vibe to give of myself again what this amazing place requires from the person in the manager’s office? I didn’t need too long to answer in truth. The answer was straightforward - I’m in love with here, and I feel fine!” concluded Klopp, as the news gladdened supporters.