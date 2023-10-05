Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    LaLiga 2023-24: Barcelona's El Clasico chances diminish as Robert Lewandowski faces prolonged injury layoff

    Barcelona is facing a potential crisis as star striker Robert Lewandowski's injury appears to be worse than initially expected.

    Football LaLiga 2023-24: Barcelona's El Clasico chances diminish as Robert Lewandowski faces prolonged injury layoff osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 5, 2023, 7:47 PM IST

    Barcelona's prospects for El Clasico could be in jeopardy as star striker Robert Lewandowski's injury appears to be more severe than initially anticipated. Lewandowski was initially sidelined for their upcoming match against Granada, with the initial diagnosis indicating a swollen shin, stemming from a challenge by David Carmo during Barcelona's victory over Porto. However, Sport reports suggest that the situation is graver than initially believed.

    Barcelona issued a statement indicating that the injury is, in fact, a sprained ankle. Meanwhile, Catalan daily reports suggest that Lewandowski might be sidelined for over a month, which would rule him out of the pivotal clash against Real Madrid scheduled for October 28th.

    Some reports offer a slightly more optimistic outlook, with Diario AS suggesting that the grade two sprain might keep him out for three to four weeks. This timeline would make his participation uncertain until the last moment. While some outlets suggest that Lewandowski is targeting the Real Madrid match for his return, there is a consensus that he remains a serious doubt.

    The club has not specified a return date for Lewandowski, but with the game just a little over three weeks away, any timeline resembling the initial diagnosis would likely rule out the Polish striker. Considering the nature of a sprain, Lewandowski's recovery remains uncertain, posing a significant challenge for Xavi and his team, particularly because Barcelona lacks a wealth of alternatives to replace him.

    Also Read: ISL 2023-24: Carles Cuadrat praised Sunil Chhetri's tactical acumen post East Bengal's loss to his former team

    Last Updated Oct 5, 2023, 7:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Netherlands Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Netherlands Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report

    Football ISL 2023-24: Carles Cuadrat praised Sunil Chhetri's tactical acumen post East Bengal's loss to his former team osf

    ISL 2023-24: Carles Cuadrat praised Sunil Chhetri's tactical acumen post East Bengal's loss to his former team

    Asian Games 2023: Indian athletes could have won more medals if countries didn't field athletes of African descent: AFI chief

    Asian Games 2023: Athletes of African descent lowered Indian medal haul?

    Sports Asian Games 2023: Antim Panghal clinches bronze; Other Indian wrestlers face mixed fortunes osf

    Asian Games 2023: Antim Panghal clinches bronze; Other Indian wrestlers face mixed fortunes

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand restrict England to 282 in tournament opener osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand restrict England to 282 in tournament opener

    Recent Stories

    5 reasons to watch Vijay's 'Leo' RKK

    5 reasons to watch Vijay's 'Leo'

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Netherlands Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Netherlands Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report

    Football ISL 2023-24: Carles Cuadrat praised Sunil Chhetri's tactical acumen post East Bengal's loss to his former team osf

    ISL 2023-24: Carles Cuadrat praised Sunil Chhetri's tactical acumen post East Bengal's loss to his former team

    Asian Games 2023: Indian athletes could have won more medals if countries didn't field athletes of African descent: AFI chief

    Asian Games 2023: Athletes of African descent lowered Indian medal haul?

    Poonam Pandey BOLD pictures: 6 times the model raised temperatures RKK

    Poonam Pandey BOLD pictures: 6 times the model raised temperatures

    Recent Videos

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon