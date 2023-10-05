ISL 2023-24: Carles Cuadrat praised Sunil Chhetri's tactical acumen post East Bengal's loss to his former team

Carles Cuadrat, former coach of East Bengal, commended Sunil Chhetri's tactical prowess following their recent loss to his former team.

In the 2023-24 Indian Super League season, East Bengal suffered their first defeat, succumbing to a 2-1 loss against Bengaluru FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Wednesday (4 October). Despite Naorem Mahesh Singh's spectacular goal that initially put them in the lead, goals from Sunil Chhetri and Javi Hernandez sealed a bitter defeat for them. Cuadrat expressed his disappointment with East Bengal's lack of clinical finishing despite dominating the game. He emphasised the need for more accuracy in front of goal but reassured his players that they were working on it in training.

Regarding the soft penalty awarded to Bengaluru FC, Cuadrat mentioned that referees tend to favor contact over minimal touches, and he lamented the absence of a penalty in a previous match due to a clear handball incident.

Cuadrat remained optimistic about his team's ability to capitalise on scoring opportunities in the future and brushed off missed chances by Nandhakumar Sekar and Harmanjot Khabra.

He showered praise on Naorem Mahesh Singh, highlighting his quality and expressing hope that the national team would take good care of him.

Cuadrat disclosed his plans for East Bengal during a 17-day gap between ISL games, including friendly matches and player development.

In closing, Cuadrat appreciated the loyal East Bengal fans who supported the team at the Kanteerava, acknowledging their warm reception and gestures of support despite the disappointing result.

Also Read: ISL 2023-24: FC Goa coach Manolo Marquez dissatisfied despite 1-0 win over Punjab FC