Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ISL 2023-24: Carles Cuadrat praised Sunil Chhetri's tactical acumen post East Bengal's loss to his former team

    Carles Cuadrat, former coach of East Bengal, commended Sunil Chhetri's tactical prowess following their recent loss to his former team.

    Football ISL 2023-24: Carles Cuadrat praised Sunil Chhetri's tactical acumen post East Bengal's loss to his former team osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 5, 2023, 6:55 PM IST

    In the 2023-24 Indian Super League season, East Bengal suffered their first defeat, succumbing to a 2-1 loss against Bengaluru FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Wednesday (4 October). Despite Naorem Mahesh Singh's spectacular goal that initially put them in the lead, goals from Sunil Chhetri and Javi Hernandez sealed a bitter defeat for them. Cuadrat expressed his disappointment with East Bengal's lack of clinical finishing despite dominating the game. He emphasised the need for more accuracy in front of goal but reassured his players that they were working on it in training.

    Regarding the soft penalty awarded to Bengaluru FC, Cuadrat mentioned that referees tend to favor contact over minimal touches, and he lamented the absence of a penalty in a previous match due to a clear handball incident.

    Cuadrat remained optimistic about his team's ability to capitalise on scoring opportunities in the future and brushed off missed chances by Nandhakumar Sekar and Harmanjot Khabra.

    He showered praise on Naorem Mahesh Singh, highlighting his quality and expressing hope that the national team would take good care of him.

    Cuadrat disclosed his plans for East Bengal during a 17-day gap between ISL games, including friendly matches and player development.

    In closing, Cuadrat appreciated the loyal East Bengal fans who supported the team at the Kanteerava, acknowledging their warm reception and gestures of support despite the disappointing result.

    Also Read: ISL 2023-24: FC Goa coach Manolo Marquez dissatisfied despite 1-0 win over Punjab FC

    Last Updated Oct 5, 2023, 7:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sports Asian Games 2023: Antim Panghal clinches bronze; Other Indian wrestlers face mixed fortunes osf

    Asian Games 2023: Antim Panghal clinches bronze; Other Indian wrestlers face mixed fortunes

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand restrict England to 282 in tournament opener osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand restrict England to 282 in tournament opener

    ODI World Cup 2023: Only 4,000 attend World Cup opener, sparking concern for turnout avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Only 4,000 attend World Cup opener, sparking concern for turnout

    ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand keeps a check on England as top order fails to impress avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand keeps a check on England as top order fails to impress

    Sports Asian Games 2023: Full List of Indian Gold medal winners at Asian Games 2023 osf

    Asian Games 2023: Full List of Indian Gold medal winners at Asian Games 2023

    Recent Stories

    Asian Games 2023: Indian athletes could have won more medals if countries didn't field athletes of African descent: AFI chief

    Asian Games 2023: Athletes of African descent lowered Indian medal haul?

    Poonam Pandey BOLD pictures: 6 times the model raised temperatures RKK

    Poonam Pandey BOLD pictures: 6 times the model raised temperatures

    Foiled extortion attempt: 3 men threaten Punjab businessman in Khalistani terrorist's name AJR

    Foiled extortion attempt: 3 men threaten Punjab businessman in Khalistani terrorist's name

    Shraddha Kapoor claims veg rice is not 'Pulao' but 'Biryani', see photo SHG

    Shraddha Kapoor claims veg rice is not 'Pulao' but 'Biryani', see photo

    Leo Trailer Out: Vijay starrer to release on THIS date; WATCH rkn

    Leo Trailer Out: Vijay starrer to release on THIS date; WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon