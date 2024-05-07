Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Met Gala 2024: Jennifer Lopez dons jaw-dropping sheer Schiaparelli gown made of 2.5 million sliver bugle beads

    First Published May 7, 2024, 10:48 AM IST

    Jennifer Lopez looked stunning in a glittering Schiaparelli silhouette at the Met Gala 2024, which took place on May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Jennifer Lopez dazzled in a glittering Schiaparelli silhouette at the Met Gala 2024, held on May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

    Jennifer, who co-chaired the Met Gala 2024 alongside Zendaya, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth, made her presence known on the green and white carpet. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Jennifer's gown was a perfect match for the glittering queen who knows how to own a room. Jennifer described the lavish statement item as a transparent garment adorned with 2.5 million silver bugle beads.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The garment was designed by Daniel Roseberry, Schiaparelli's creative director, and has four enormous butterfly wings that cover the whole surface of the dress. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Celebrity stylist Mariel Haenn describes the ensemble, saying, "More than flowers, the butterfly represents metamorphosis." Transformation. Something that was dormant yet awakens gorgeous, powerful, and fresh."

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The meticulous design and portrayal of butterfly wings were in keeping with the exhibition's theme, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    "The butterfly is an excellent representation of a sleeping beauty. Something that sleeps and wakes up lovely can nevertheless exist in a garden even if it is not a flower.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    "The butterfly and the concept of metamorphosis have been part of Schiaparelli's DNA since the beginning," says Mariel.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The structured bodice evoking butterfly wings and the train adding drama to Jennifer's style transformed this into a brilliant work of art for the Met Gala 2024. Jennifer wore diamond jewels from Tiffany & Co.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Zendaya, Cardi B, Kim Kardashian, Lana Del Rey, Ariana Grande, Mindy Kaling, Gigi Hadid, Natasha Poonawalla, Elle Fanning, Amanda Seyfried, Kendall Jenner, Nicole Kidman, Penelope Cruz, Demi Moore, Lily James, Janelle Monae, Lewis Hamilton, Camila Mendes, Nicki Minaj, Sydney Sweeney, Camila Cabello, Sabrina Carpenter, Taraji P He

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The Met Gala, a charity event and fundraiser for The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, has always coincided with the opening of the museum's annual fashion exhibition. The show will be accessible to the public from May 10 until September 2, 2024.

