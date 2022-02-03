  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Barcelona's new No. 25 Aubameyang is in Camp Nou to score goals, asserts president Joan Laporta

    After a see-saw of speculations, Spanish giants Barcelona on Wednesday officially confirmed the signing of Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal.

    football La Liga Barcelona's new No. 25 Aubameyang is in Camp Nou to score goals asserts president Joan Laporta
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Barcelona, First Published Feb 3, 2022, 8:11 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    A day after officially announcing the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal, Barcelona on Thursday revealed that the Gabonese striker will don the number 25 jersey, which is usually reserved for the third goalkeeper in any given squad. The 32-year-old, who took his first step onto the Camp Nou pitch along with club President Joan Laporta, joined the Catalan club on a free transfer in the dying moments of the January window's deadline day.

    As per RFEF rules, Barcelona has to fill squad numbers 1 to 25 with first-team players before moving on to larger numbers. The La Liga side confirmed Adama Traore would wear the vacant number 11, leaving just No. 25 for new signee Aubameyang.

    Addressing a press conference today, Aubameyang expressed happiness and said it was an honour to play for Barcelona. Stating that he hopes to score many goals and help the team restore its lost glory, the Gabon international added that he is raring to take the field and play for the club.

    "I have spoken to Xavi Hernandez, and he sees me playing as a number 9, but I am ready to play on the wing if needed," added the former Arsenal captain as he calls his move to Barcelona as an opportunity of a lifetime.

    On Tuesday, Aubameyang admitted that he was left 'hurt' and 'sad' at how he existed Arsenal. In an emotional farewell post on social media, the Gabonese also thanked his supporters for making London home for himself and his family for the past four years. Cut to Thursday, and the striker had stated that his move to Camp Nou is like a dream from which he does not wish to wake up.

    Read more: 'Leaving without a real goodbye hurts': Aubameyang's emotional farewell to Arsenal fans after Barcelona move

    After his recent brush with disciplinary issues, Aubameyang was frozen out of Arsenal's first-team by manager Mikel Arteta. After agreeing to reduced wages, Aubameyang has now managed to secure an escape route to the Catalan club. The move to Camp Nou saw the termination of his contract at Emirates, bringing a glorious stint at North London to a bitter end.

    Meanwhile, Barcelona president Joan Laporta welcomed Aubameyang to Camp Nou and asserted that the Spanish giant is excited with his signing. When asked about the club's intention regarding Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, Laporta said, "Haaland? Today we're occupied and very excited with Aubameyang, who will score goals here. In June, we will try to strengthen the team even more, and we are on the right track."

    Laporta, who returned to Barcelona for his second spell as President in March 2021, encountered a club steeped in debt. However, the Catalan side could still sign Ferran Torres from Manchester City for 55 million euros in January. Reports have suggested that Erling Haaland remains a target for the summer.

    Last Updated Feb 3, 2022, 8:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22 to be held in 2 phases between February 10-June 26-ayh

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22 to be held in 2 phases between February 10-June 26

    Indian diplomats to boycott Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics; DD Sports won't telecast ceremonies either

    Indian diplomats to boycott Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics; DD Sports won't telecast ceremonies either

    Football EPL 2021-22: With Aubameyang gone will Mikel Arteta turn to Gabriel Martinelli to lead Arsenal's attack

    EPL 2021-22: With Aubameyang gone, will Arteta turn to Martinelli to lead Arsenal's attack?

    Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON 2021: Experience is a good asset, says Sadio Mane after securing Senegal's finals berth-ayh

    AFCON 2021: Experience is a good asset, says Sadio Mane after securing Senegal's finals berth

    MS Dhoni Atharva vs Virat Kohli Super V The difference between graphic novels of Indian cricketing greats-ayh

    MS Dhoni's Atharva vs Virat Kohli's Super V: The difference between graphic novels of Indian cricketing greats

    Recent Stories

    UP Election 2022 Firing on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's car at toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh

    Firing on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's car at toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh; gunman held, hunt on for others

    UP Election 2022: Amit Shah lauds Yogi govt, says 70% crime reduced under BJP rule - ADT

    UP Election 2022: Amit Shah lauds Yogi govt, says 70% crime reduced under BJP rule

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22 to be held in 2 phases between February 10-June 26-ayh

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22 to be held in 2 phases between February 10-June 26

    Indian diplomats to boycott Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics; DD Sports won't telecast ceremonies either

    Indian diplomats to boycott Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics; DD Sports won't telecast ceremonies either

    Yogi Adityanath reveals state govt's report card ahead of UP Election 2022 gcw

    Yogi Adityanath reveals state govt's report card ahead of UP Election 2022

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka hijab row Educational institution no place for religious observance, laments state HM

    Karnataka hijab row: Educational institution not for religious observance, says HM Araga Jnanendra

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC needs to keep trying, keep its mentality positive, try to win - Bozidar Bandovic on SC East Bengal draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC needs to keep trying, keep its mentality positive, try to win - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs CFC: SC East Bengal can beat everyone, and we will try for that - Mario Rivera on Chennaiyin FC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal can beat everyone, and we will try for that - Mario Rivera on Chennaiyin FC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 79): SC East Bengal makes fine comeback to hold Chennaiyin FC 2-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 79): SC East Bengal makes fine comeback to hold Chennaiyin FC 2-2

    Video Icon
    United States: Will not endorse Rahul's remark on Modi govt policies bringing Pakistan and China closer

    United States: Will not endorse Rahul's remark on Modi govt policies bringing Pakistan and China closer

    Video Icon