Barcelona's new No. 25 Aubameyang is in Camp Nou to score goals, asserts president Joan Laporta

A day after officially announcing the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal, Barcelona on Thursday revealed that the Gabonese striker will don the number 25 jersey, which is usually reserved for the third goalkeeper in any given squad. The 32-year-old, who took his first step onto the Camp Nou pitch along with club President Joan Laporta, joined the Catalan club on a free transfer in the dying moments of the January window's deadline day.

As per RFEF rules, Barcelona has to fill squad numbers 1 to 25 with first-team players before moving on to larger numbers. The La Liga side confirmed Adama Traore would wear the vacant number 11, leaving just No. 25 for new signee Aubameyang.

Addressing a press conference today, Aubameyang expressed happiness and said it was an honour to play for Barcelona. Stating that he hopes to score many goals and help the team restore its lost glory, the Gabon international added that he is raring to take the field and play for the club.

"I have spoken to Xavi Hernandez, and he sees me playing as a number 9, but I am ready to play on the wing if needed," added the former Arsenal captain as he calls his move to Barcelona as an opportunity of a lifetime.

On Tuesday, Aubameyang admitted that he was left 'hurt' and 'sad' at how he existed Arsenal. In an emotional farewell post on social media, the Gabonese also thanked his supporters for making London home for himself and his family for the past four years. Cut to Thursday, and the striker had stated that his move to Camp Nou is like a dream from which he does not wish to wake up.

After his recent brush with disciplinary issues, Aubameyang was frozen out of Arsenal's first-team by manager Mikel Arteta. After agreeing to reduced wages, Aubameyang has now managed to secure an escape route to the Catalan club. The move to Camp Nou saw the termination of his contract at Emirates, bringing a glorious stint at North London to a bitter end.

Meanwhile, Barcelona president Joan Laporta welcomed Aubameyang to Camp Nou and asserted that the Spanish giant is excited with his signing. When asked about the club's intention regarding Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, Laporta said, "Haaland? Today we're occupied and very excited with Aubameyang, who will score goals here. In June, we will try to strengthen the team even more, and we are on the right track."

Laporta, who returned to Barcelona for his second spell as President in March 2021, encountered a club steeped in debt. However, the Catalan side could still sign Ferran Torres from Manchester City for 55 million euros in January. Reports have suggested that Erling Haaland remains a target for the summer.