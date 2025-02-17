Champions Trophy 2025: Harbhajan Singh wants India to be wary of THIS Pakistan star during blockbuster clash

Champions Trophy 2025: India and Pakistan will add another chapter to their famed cricketing rivalry in Dubai on February 23.

Former spinner Harbhajan Singh has warned the Indian team to be cautious of Fakhar Zaman in the upcoming fixture against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Ahead of the much-anticipated encounter, Harbhajan warned the Rohit Sharma-led side to be wary of Fakhar, who has the experience to take the game away from India.

"Fakhar has that experience, and he can take the game away from India," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

The southpaw boasts an impressive record against the Men in Blue in the ODIs. With his explosive approach, Fakhar has garnered 234 runs in six matches, averaging 46.80 at a blistering strike rate of 82.39.

In the Champions Trophy, India and Pakistan last battled in the final of the 2017 edition at The Oval. Fakhar proved the difference between the two sides when the stakes were high.

After being put to bat on a placid surface, Fakhar delivered a swashbuckling 114 from 106 deliveries to lift Pakistan to a herculean score of 338/4. In reply, India's batters crumbled in pursuit of the mounting target and succumbed to a 180-run defeat.

The defending champions, Pakistan, hold an edge over India in the Champions Trophy, winning three compared to India's two out of their five matches in the tournament.

During the buildup of the Champions Trophy, India will enter the tournament with a scorching form. Days before the Champions Trophy, the Rohit Sharma-led side sweeped the ODI series away with a 3-0 win over England.

On the other hand, Pakistan has been dwindling for consistency, form and rhythm. On their home turf, the Men in Green lost the ODI Tri-nation series between South Africa and New Zealand.

The hosts comprehensively lost the first game against the Kiwis but found their rhythm by chasing down a record 353-run target against South Africa in Karachi.

In the final, New Zealand edged out the Men in Green without breaking a sweat, establishing their supremacy before playing the tournament opener against Pakistan on Wednesday. Before featuring in the high-profile match against Pakistan, India will begin its campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday.

Latest Videos