Champions Trophy 2025: Rishabh Pant in pain after being hit on knee during team's 1st training session (WATCH)

Rishabh Pant had an injury scare after getting hit on his knee by Hardik Pandya's shot during the team's training session in Dubai ahead of Champions Trophy clash against Bangladesh.

Team India players on Sunday had their first practice session ahead of the opening match of their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against Bangladesh, which will take place on February 20 in Dubai.

The entire India squad left for Dubai together rather than in batches from Mumbai and landed at Dubai International Airport, where they received a warm welcome before heading to their team hotel.

India have already received a massive setback with pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the Champions Trophy due to lower back injury. However, there is another injury scare in the India camp as Rishabh Pant was hit on his right knee by Hardik Pandya's powerful shot in the adjacent net at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

Also read: Champions Trophy 2025: Harbhajan Singh wants India to be wary of THIS Pakistan star during blockbuster clash

In a video that went viral on social media, India wicketkeeper-batter was lying on the ground after being hit on his knee and the physio immediately rushed to him. The ice pack was applied on his knee and Pant managed to stand up on his feet, but was limping. As soon as Pant got hit by Hardik Pandya's shot, the latter stopped his batting and immediately checked on his teammate to ensure nothing serious had happened.

Watch: Rishabh Pant in pain after being hit on knee

It has to be noted that it was Rishabh Pant’s left knee which was significantly damaged during a horrific car crash on Delhi-Dehradun highway a couple of years ago. Pant underwent multiple surgeries for the injuries he sustained and a lengthy rehabilitation before making his return to competitive cricket during the IPL 2024.

Rishabh Pant made his return to International cricket during the T20 World Cup 2024 and played a pivotal role in helping Team India clinched the prestigious title after a gap of 17 years. Then, Pant made his return to Test Cricket after 635 days with a record-equalling century by an Indian wicketkeeper against Bangladesh in Bangladesh. He reached the century in 124 balls. Comprising 13 fours and 3 sixes.

Will Rishabh Pant be included in India’s playing XI for the clash against Bangladesh?

Rishabh Pant was included in the 15-member squad as the first-choice wicketkeeper for the Champions Trophy 2025. However, he is expected to face toss up against KL Rahul, who donned the gloves in the absence of Pant during the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup 2023. Rahul was recently behind the wickets in the ODI series against England, while Pant was on the bench.

Team India management has backed KL Rahul to keep the wickets. Head coach Gautam Gambhir confirmed that the Karnataka batter is the first-choice wicketkeeper for India in the upcoming Champions Trophy, adding that Pant should be ready whenever he gets a chance.

“Ultimately, it’s very difficult to talk about individuals, but all I can say is that if Pant is a part of the squad, he will get an opportunity.” Gambhir said at the press conference post India’s win against England in the 3rd ODI.

“But at the moment obviously, KL is our number one wicketkeeper, and he’s delivered for us. When you have two wicketkeepers in the squad, you can’t play both with the kind of quality we’ve got. Hopefully, whenever he [Pant] gets an opportunity, he should be ready for it,” he added.

Also read: Champions Trophy 2025: Tim Southee backs NZ's mix of youth and experience to shine in mega event

Latest Videos