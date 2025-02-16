IPL 2025 FULL schedule announced: Holders KKR vs RCB in opener on March 22, final in Kolkata on May 25

The schedule of IPL 2025 has been announced by the official broadcaster today, after a long wait from the auction. 

Updated: Feb 16, 2025, 5:46 PM IST

The schedule of IPL 2025 has been announced by the official broadcaster today, after a long wait from the auction. The opening match of the tournament will take place on March 22 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). KKR will play host to Royal Challengers Bangalore, with the Eden Gardens raising the curtain for the season. The final of the tournament will take place on May 25. 

With the much-awaited announcement, fans are prepared to go to their local stadiums to attend high-profile matches starring some of the biggest star names in the sport.

 The El Clasico of IPL (Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings) will take place on March 23 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium aka Chepauk in Chennai.

The return fixture between Mumbai Indians and CSK will take place on April 20 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians will play against each other once this season. The match will take place on April 7, 2025.

March 23, 2025, will witness the first double header of the 2025 edition. In the first match of the day, last season's finalists, SunRisers Hyderabad, will take on Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The 10-team IPL 2025 season will start 12 days after the Champions Trophy final on March 9. The tournament will be played at 13 venues: the ten traditional home venues, Guwahati (the second venue for Rajasthan Royals), Dharamsala (the second venue for Punjab Kings) and Vizag (the second home venue for Delhi Capitals).

Also read: IPL 2025 to kickstart with KKR vs RCB clash on March 22, final on May 25: Report

A total of 74 matches will be played in IPL 2025 over 65 days. The league stage will get over on May 18. While the playoffs will be played from May 20-25.

The 2025 season final will be played on May 25 at the Eden Gardens. The same venue will host Qualifier 2 on May 23.

