Champions Trophy 2025: Indian flag spotted 'missing' at Karachi ahead of mega event; Fans react (WATCH)

The Champions Trophy 2025 will be played in a hybrid model as Team India will play their fixtures in Dubai after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was adamant in its refusal to send the team to Pakistan due to security concerns.

Ahead of commencement of the Champions Trophy 2025, the Pakistan Cricket Board sparked a fresh controversy after the Indian flag was not spotted at the National Stadium in Karachi, one of the venues for the marquee event in Pakistan.

The Champions Trophy is scheduled to take place from February 19 to March 9. However, the tournament will be played in a hybrid model as Team India will play their fixtures in Dubai after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was adamant in its refusal to send the team to Pakistan due to security concerns. However, the PCB seemingly took a strong but controversial stance on the Indian team's refusal to travel to the country for the tournament by not displaying the Indian flag at Karachi’s National Stadium.

Also read: Champions Trophy 2025: Rishabh Pant in pain after being hit on knee during team's 1st training session (WATCH)

In a video that went viral on social media, the flags of other participating nations including hosts Pakistan, New Zealand, England, South Africa, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Australia, while the Indian flag was seemingly missing from the display at the stadium.

Watch: Indian flag missing from display at Karachi’s National Stadium

The reason behind the decision not to display the Indian flag is unknown, but the speculations suggested that it could be linked to the fact that the Men in Blue are not playing any of their fixtures in Pakistan as the hybrid model ensured that they will play in Dubai. However, the Indian cricket fans are completely unfazed and trolled the Pakistan for seeing it as an achievement.

Indian cricket fans reaction to Tri-Colour not on display at Karachi

India and Pakistan are one of the greatest rivalries in the history of cricket, thanks to historical and political tensions between two neighbouring nations. This is not the first time that Team India will play a major tournament in a hybrid model due to security concerns in Pakistan. The Men in Blue played the entire Asia Cup 2023 in Dubai despite Pakistan being host of the tournament.

However, Pakistan travelled to India for the ODI World Cup 2023, where Babar Azam-led made an early exit from the tournament.

India to take on Pakistan in Dubai

Meanwhile, India and Pakistan are clubbed in Group A alongside Bangladesh and New Zealand. The Champions Trophy 2025 opener will be between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 19, while the Men in Blue will take on Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium on February 20.

The high-volatile clash between India and Pakistan will take place on February 23, Sunday in Dubai. The Dubai International Stadium is expected to be a housefall as all the tickets were sold within a few minutes after they went online on February 3. A couple of days ago, the ticket sales for the clash was opened again and sold out within a few hours.

India and Pakistan clashes would often attract huge crowds due to their rivalries over the last several decades.

Also read: 'Babar Azam's English isn't good': Ex-South Africa opener on language barrier with Pakistan star batter

Latest Videos