  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Barcelona announces signing of Aubameyang from Arsenal; striker says will give everything to restore glory

    After a see-saw of speculations, Spanish giants Barcelona officially confirmed the signing of Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal.

    football Barcelona announces signing of Aubameyang from Arsenal striker says will give everything to restore glory
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Barcelona, First Published Feb 2, 2022, 5:39 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    After a see-saw of speculations, Spanish giants Barcelona officially confirmed the signing of Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal. The 32-year-old has joined the Catalan club on a free transfer, days after being heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou and his arrival in Catalonia to finalise the deal on Deadline Day.

    Following his signing, Aubameyang expressed happiness and stated that he would give his everything to restore Barcelona's former glory. In a video posted on FC Barcelona's official Twitter handle, the Gabon international said, "I am very proud, especially because my family is Spanish as well - from my mother's side. I am just really proud and happy to be here. My main goal is to help the team and give everything I can to bring the team back to the Champions League. So I am just happy to be here and will try to give everything."

    Upon being asked about Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez, Aubameyang stated that he is thrilled to have the former Barca legend as his coach. "He (Xavi) was a fantastic player, which everyone knows. I am sure as a coach he will bring us something that we love definitely," the striker stated.

    On Tuesday, Aubameyang had admitted that he was left 'hurt' and 'sad' at how he existed Arsenal. In an emotional farewell post on social media, the Gabonese also thanked his supporters for making London home for himself and his family for the past four years.

    Read more: 'Leaving without a real goodbye hurts': Aubameyang's emotional farewell to Arsenal fans after Barcelona move

    After his recent brush with disciplinary issues, the 32-year-old striker was frozen out of Arsenal's first-team by manager Mikel Arteta. After agreeing to reduced wages, Aubameyang has now managed to secure an escape route to the Catalan club. The move to Camp Nou saw the termination of his contract at Emirates, bringing a glorious stint at North London to a bitter end.

    Aubameyang joined the North London club from Borrusia Dortmund in 2018. The 32-year-old striker scored both goals for the Gunners in the 2020 FA Cup final win over Chelsea and scored again at Wembley as Arsenal won the FA Community Shield against Liverpool in the last season.

    The striker, who was Arsenal's captain for two-and-a-half years, made 163 appearances, scoring 92 goals in all competitions. Aubameyang's exit means manager Mikel Arteta will end this season with just two recognised strikers in their squad - Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah.

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2022, 5:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hated bowling to Sachin Tendulkar: Brett Lee reveals as the former Australian pacer picks toughest batter-ayh

    Hated bowling to Sachin Tendulkar: Brett Lee reveals as the former Australian pacer picks toughest batter

    How did Virat Kohli react upon receiving USD 50000 from Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2008-ayh

    How did Virat Kohli react upon receiving USD 50,000 from Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2008?

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Joao Cancelo signs 2-year contract extension with Manchester City-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: Joao Cancelo signs 2-year contract extension with Manchester City

    Union Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces highest ever sports budget of INR 3,062.60 crore-ayh

    Budget 2022: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces highest ever sports budget of INR 3,062.60 crore

    football transfer news Aubameyang move to Barcelona a risk for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta Football pundits voice concerns

    Aubameyang's move to Barcelona a risk for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta? Football pundits voice concerns

    Recent Stories

    TMC chief Mamata Banerjee summoned by Mumbai court for allegedly disrespecting national anthem gcw

    TMC chief Mamata Banerjee summoned by Mumbai court for allegedly disrespecting national anthem

    5th Scorpene submarine, Vagir begins maiden sea trials

    5th Scorpene submarine, Vagir begins maiden sea trials

    Are you depressed? Is sadness one of the factors? Here are 7 signs of depression one should not avoid RCB

    Are you depressed? Is being sad an indicator? 7 signs of depression one should not ignore

    India Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra nominated for Laureus World Sports Awards joins likes of daniil medvedev pedri

    India's Neeraj Chopra nominated for Laureus World Sports Award; joins the likes of Medvedev, Pedri

    UP policeman kicks an elderly person video goes viral ex IPS officer urges for disciplinary action gcw

    UP policeman kicks an elderly person, video goes viral; ex-IPS officer urges for disciplinary action

    Recent Videos

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs OFC: Odisha FC needs to learn how to finish the matches - Kino Sanchez on FC Goa draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC needs to learn how to finish the matches - Kino Sanchez on FC Goa draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs OFC: Some of FC Goa players need to step up a bit and try to give more - Derrick Pereira on Odisha FC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Some of FC Goa players need to step up a bit and try to give more - Derrick Pereira

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 78): Late Alexander Jesuraj strike helps FC Goa level with Odisha FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 78): Late Alexander Jesuraj strike helps FC Goa level with Odisha FC 1-1

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 Sunil Jakhar puts Congress in a spot; claims Channi made CM with support of 2 MLAs

    Punjab Election 2022: Sunil Jakhar puts Congress in a spot; claims Channi made CM with support of 2 MLAs

    Video Icon