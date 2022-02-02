Barcelona announces signing of Aubameyang from Arsenal; striker says will give everything to restore glory

After a see-saw of speculations, Spanish giants Barcelona officially confirmed the signing of Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal. The 32-year-old has joined the Catalan club on a free transfer, days after being heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou and his arrival in Catalonia to finalise the deal on Deadline Day.

Following his signing, Aubameyang expressed happiness and stated that he would give his everything to restore Barcelona's former glory. In a video posted on FC Barcelona's official Twitter handle, the Gabon international said, "I am very proud, especially because my family is Spanish as well - from my mother's side. I am just really proud and happy to be here. My main goal is to help the team and give everything I can to bring the team back to the Champions League. So I am just happy to be here and will try to give everything."

Upon being asked about Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez, Aubameyang stated that he is thrilled to have the former Barca legend as his coach. "He (Xavi) was a fantastic player, which everyone knows. I am sure as a coach he will bring us something that we love definitely," the striker stated.

On Tuesday, Aubameyang had admitted that he was left 'hurt' and 'sad' at how he existed Arsenal. In an emotional farewell post on social media, the Gabonese also thanked his supporters for making London home for himself and his family for the past four years.

After his recent brush with disciplinary issues, the 32-year-old striker was frozen out of Arsenal's first-team by manager Mikel Arteta. After agreeing to reduced wages, Aubameyang has now managed to secure an escape route to the Catalan club. The move to Camp Nou saw the termination of his contract at Emirates, bringing a glorious stint at North London to a bitter end.

Aubameyang joined the North London club from Borrusia Dortmund in 2018. The 32-year-old striker scored both goals for the Gunners in the 2020 FA Cup final win over Chelsea and scored again at Wembley as Arsenal won the FA Community Shield against Liverpool in the last season.

The striker, who was Arsenal's captain for two-and-a-half years, made 163 appearances, scoring 92 goals in all competitions. Aubameyang's exit means manager Mikel Arteta will end this season with just two recognised strikers in their squad - Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah.