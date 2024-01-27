'Klopp leaving? I will sleep better': Pep Guardiola reminisces on a rivalry like no other

Witness the heartfelt admiration as Pep Guardiola acknowledges Jürgen Klopp's departure from Liverpool, expressing the impact their football rivalry had on defining the narrative of their teams' accomplishments.

Pep Guardiola expressed heartfelt admiration for his formidable rival, Jürgen Klopp, acknowledging that Manchester City would feel the void left by Klopp's departure from Liverpool at the season's end. Guardiola, speaking after his team's 1-0 FA Cup victory at Tottenham, shared a sense of sympathy with Klopp, recalling a similar need for a break when he departed Barcelona in 2012.

The City manager emphasized the impact of the intense rivalry between their clubs in shaping the narrative of his own team's accomplishments. Despite stating his readiness to fulfill his contract at City until 2025 and possibly extend it, Guardiola humorously quipped, "Do you want to sack me?" He admitted that the departure of Klopp would bring him a sense of relief, citing the challenging matches against Liverpool as almost nightmarish experiences.

Guardiola acknowledged Klopp as the best rival he has ever encountered, spanning their encounters in Dortmund and Bayern Munich, and now in the Premier League. He expressed a belief that Klopp would be missed in the league due to his charisma, personality, and the distinctive style of play his teams exhibit. Guardiola concluded with optimism, hoping for a future where they could share dinners and deserved drinks, reminiscing about their shared dreams in football.

