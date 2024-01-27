Sports

Jurgen Klopp's 9 unforgettable wins as Liverpool manager

Chelsea 1-3 Liverpool - 31 October 2015

Klopp secured his first Premier League win at Stamford Bridge, showcasing a turnaround with spectacular goals from Philippe Coutinho and Christian Benteke.

Liverpool 4-3 Borussia Dortmund - 14 April 2016

Klopp orchestrated a remarkable comeback against former club Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League quarter-finals, with Dejan Lovren's late goal causing delirium at Anfield.

Norwich 4-5 Liverpool - 23 January 2016

In a dramatic encounter at Carrow Road, Klopp's team triumphed in a nine-goal thriller, with Adam Lallana sealing the victory in the 95th minute.

Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United - 5 March 2023

Klopp's team delivered a brutal 7-0 victory over arch-rivals Manchester United, making a powerful statement and leaving a lasting memory in the football world.

Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona - 7 May 2019

Klopp's tactical brilliance shone in the Champions League semi-finals as Liverpool overturned a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona, securing a place in the 2019 final.

Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Liverpool - 1 June 2019

Klopp clinched his first trophy with Liverpool in the 2019 Champions League final, with Salah's early penalty and Origi's late goal securing a 2-0 victory against Tottenham.

Manchester United 0-5 Liverpool - 24 October 2021

Liverpool humiliated Manchester United at Old Trafford, with Salah's hat-trick leading to a dominant 5-0 victory, a memorable day for Klopp's team.

Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea - 14 May 2022

Klopp's side won the FA Cup in a tight contest against Chelsea, securing the trophy in a penalty shootout after a goalless draw in 120 minutes.

Liverpool 4-3 Manchester City - 14 January 2018

The Reds laid down a gauntlet for the Premier League title, defeating unbeaten Manchester City in a thrilling match with goals from Oxlade-Chamberlain, Firmino, Mane, and Salah.

