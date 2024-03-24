Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC's new signing Jakub Vojtus aims for success in the Indian Super League

    Discover how Slovakian striker Jakub Vojtus aims to make an impact at Mumbai City FC, as he shares his aspirations, playing style, and message for fans in the Indian Super League.

    Football ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC's new signing Jakub Vojtus aims for success in the Indian Super League osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 24, 2024, 2:19 PM IST

    Following a knee injury to Spanish center-forward Iker Guarrotxena, Mumbai City FC swiftly signed Jakub Vojtus to their squad for the remainder of the Indian Super League (ISL) season. Vojtus, with a rich background spanning various European leagues including stints in Portugal, Romania, Poland, and Hungary, joins Mumbai City FC after featuring for Romanian side ACSM Politehnica Iasi.

    Expressing his excitement about joining the club, Vojtus conveyed his eagerness to contribute to the team's quest for success. "I am thrilled to be a part of Mumbai City FC. My hope is that together, we can clinch the title and fulfill the club's objectives," he shared in an exclusive interview.

    Despite initial surprise at the offer from India, Vojtus wasted no time in integrating himself into the team, undergoing medical tests and eagerly anticipating joining his new teammates for training.

    With Mumbai City FC leading the ISL table with an impressive 41 points from 19 games and aiming to secure the Shield for the second consecutive season, Vojtus is keen to make a significant impact on the team's success. "As a striker, my goal is to contribute through goals, assists, and by delivering my best performance on the field. Football is a team sport, and I am committed to supporting my teammates and striving for excellence," he emphasized.

    Discussing his adaptable playing style, Vojtus highlighted the importance of versatility in football, honed through his experiences in various football cultures across Europe. "Football styles vary from country to country, but I'm accustomed to adapting quickly. I aim to blend into the team's style of play, whether it's a ground-based approach or a more aggressive style," he explained.

    Known for their attacking flair under coach Petr Kratky's guidance, Mumbai City FC embraces an assertive approach on the field. Vojtus is eager to complement this style by creating scoring opportunities and contributing to the team's success.

    In a final message to the passionate Mumbai City FC fans, Vojtus expressed his desire for their unwavering support. "I urge the fans to come out and support us in the stadium. Together, let's celebrate victories and strive towards lifting the title," he concluded, echoing the sentiments of unity and shared success within the Mumbai City FC community.

    Also Read: Sunil Chhetri to be honoured by AIFF on his 150th International appearance

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2024, 2:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2024: Just a matter of time before Pant regains form, says Sidhu after DC's defeat to PBKS snt

    IPL 2024: Just a matter of time before Pant regains form, says Sidhu after DC's defeat to PBKS

    cricket IPL 2024: Harshit Rana's heroics help KKR secure thrilling last-ball win against SRH at the Eden Gardens osf

    IPL 2024: Harshit Rana's heroics help KKR secure thrilling last-ball win against SRH at the Eden Gardens

    cricket IPL 2024: Twitter explodes as Andre Russell's assault powers KKR to 208 against SRH osf

    IPL 2024: Twitter explodes as Andre Russell's assault powers KKR to 208 against SRH

    cricket IPL 2024, KKR vs SRH: Mitchell Starc, acquired for Rs 24.75 Crore, concedes 22 Runs in first two overs osf

    IPL 2024, KKR vs SRH: Mitchell Starc, acquired for Rs 24.75 Crore, concedes 22 Runs in first two overs

    football Sunil Chhetri to be honoured by AIFF on his 150th International appearance osf

    Sunil Chhetri to be honoured by AIFF on his 150th International appearance

    Recent Stories

    Watch: Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati Balaji Temple with Shikhar Pahariya, climbs stairs on her knees RKK

    Watch: Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati Balaji Temple with Shikhar Pahariya, climbs stairs on her knees

    Clash at Torkham border crossing between Pakistan's FC and FIA officials leads to closure; WATCH viral video snt

    Clash at Torkham border crossing between Pakistan's FC and FIA officials leads to closure; WATCH viral video

    Moscow terror attack: Russian Embassy in India opens online book of condolences for victims; details here snt

    Moscow terror attack: Russian Embassy in India opens online book of condolences for victims; details here

    Can we apply aloe vera daily on face?

    Can we apply aloe vera daily on face?

    After Moscow terror attack, Russia steps up airstrikes on Ukraine; Poland activates air force (WATCH) snt

    After Moscow terror attack, Russia steps up airstrikes on Ukraine; Poland activates air force (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon