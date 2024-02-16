Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur FC's Khalid Jamil reflects on convincing 4- 0 win over Punjab FC

    In a spectacular 4-0 victory over Punjab FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), Jamshedpur FC's head coach, Khalid Jamil, reflects on a well-executed game plan.

    First Published Feb 16, 2024, 9:15 AM IST

    After a resounding 4-0 triumph against Punjab FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), Jamshedpur FC's head coach, Khalid Jamil, expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance. The match, held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, unfolded seamlessly according to Jamil's strategy.

    From the early 11th-minute strike by Daniel Chima Chukwu to Mohammed Sanan K's goal and Jeremy Manzorro's second-half brace, Jamshedpur FC dominated the game. Jamil commended his players for their dedicated work rate, attributing the success to the execution of their planned strategies.

    In the post-match press conference, Jamil acknowledged the team's hard work, stating, "Everybody worked very hard. We tried to create chances." He highlighted pivotal moments, such as goalkeeper Rehenesh TP's penalty save, which shifted the momentum in their favour.

    Despite facing a challenging away fixture against Punjab FC, who entered the game with two consecutive victories, Jamil did not delve into playoff calculations. He emphasized the team's focus on the upcoming matches, steering clear of premature assessments.

    The coach praised 25-year-old defender Muhammad Uvais, noting his improvement and consistent performance. While acknowledging Uvais's potential, Jamil mentioned the left-back's need for further development, citing his substitution due to a yellow card.

    With the Men of Steel maintaining an unbeaten run under Jamil's leadership, the coach remains optimistic about the team's continued success, emphasizing the importance of ongoing improvement as they approach future challenges in the ISL.

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2024, 9:22 AM IST
