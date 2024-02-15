Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kylian Mbappe informs PSG of decision to LEAVE club as free agent this summer amid Real Madrid links

    Kylian Mbappe has officially informed the Parisian hierarchy of his decision to depart the club this summer. The forward has opted against extending his contract for an additional year and will become a free agent in June.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 15, 2024, 10:47 PM IST

    In a significant development, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe has reportedly informed the club's president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, of his decision to depart at the end of the season, as reported by The Athletic's David Ornstein. The forward has reportedly opted against extending his contract for an additional year and will become a free agent in June. While his future club remains unconfirmed, Real Madrid is keenly interested in securing the services of the superstar winger.

    The saga surrounding Mbappe's future has been a prolonged one, marked by a tumultuous period last summer when the France captain was excluded from PSG's pre-season activities and relegated to training with the club's 'undesirables'. Although he was later reintegrated into the first-team setup, uncertainty continued to shroud his future as his contract approached its conclusion.

    Despite initial optimism regarding a potential contract renewal in December, recent reports have indicated that Mbappe has made the decision to seek a new challenge in the upcoming summer transfer window, with both Le Parisien and Foot Mercato disclosing his intent to join Real Madrid.

    It's important to note that, as part of an agreement between Mbappe and President Al-Khelaifi, the forward is obligated to inform the club president of his decision before any official announcement or deal with another club. This crucial step has now been taken, setting the stage for the Frenchman's potential departure at the end of the season.

    While Real Madrid emerges as the frontrunner to secure Mbappe's coveted signature, no official agreement has been reached between the player and the Spanish club. Meanwhile, rumours are rife that the 25-year-old star is 'open' to joining Arsenal as he hopes to follow legendary footballer Thierry Henry's footsteps. The Frenchman's decision to inform PSG's president is a necessary prerequisite for a potential free transfer at the conclusion of the current campaign.

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2024, 10:47 PM IST
    IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Jadeja apologises to Sarfaraz Khan for run-out on Instagram; says it was my wrong call

    PCB terminates pacer Haris Rauf's central contract over withdrawal from Australia Test tour

    India slides 15 places to 117th rank in FIFA Rankings following Asian Cup debacle; hit 7-year low

    IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma throwing cap in frustration after Sarfaraz's run-out goes viral (WATCH)

    IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Sarfaraz Khan slams half-century on debut; father applauds, blows kiss from crowd (WATCH)

