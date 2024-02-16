Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC aim to reverse fortunes in southern derby

    Get ready for an intense clash as Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC gear up for a pivotal encounter in the Indian Super League 2023-24, showcasing a southern rivalry loaded with anticipation.

    Football ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC aim to reverse fortunes in southern derby osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 16, 2024, 10:18 AM IST

    Chennaiyin FC is set to clash with Kerala Blasters FC in the highly anticipated southern rivalry of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Currently positioned second to last on the points table with 12 points from 13 games, Chennaiyin FC faces a challenging task, especially with contenders like Jamshedpur FC and Punjab FC gaining momentum.

    Similarly, Kerala Blasters FC, under coach Ivan Vukomanovic, has experienced a dip in form, suffering successive defeats against Odisha FC and Punjab FC. Hampered by injuries to key players, the Kochi-based side aims to reignite their pursuit for the top spot, trailing Odisha FC by five points.

    Head-to-Head:

    Played: 21
    Chennaiyin FC Wins: 6
    Kerala Blasters FC Wins: 6
    Draws: 9

    What's at Stake?

    Chennaiyin FC: Owen Coyle's team faces a goal-scoring struggle against Kerala Blasters FC, failing to secure a win in their last seven encounters. However, the Marina Machans have an unbeaten record in their last eight ISL home games against Kerala Blasters FC, providing a glimmer of hope. Despite defensive concerns, including conceding seven goals from outside the box, Chennaiyin FC remains determined to reverse their recent three-game losing streak.

    Kerala Blasters FC: Despite recent setbacks, Kerala Blasters FC showcases their highest points tally (26) and most victories (8) after 14 matches in any ISL season. The absence of key players like Adrian Luna and Kwame Peprah challenges their attacking dynamics. The opening 15 minutes of the second half could prove crucial, as Kerala Blasters FC tends to excel in this period, scoring five goals.

    Key Players:

    Jeakson Singh (Kerala Blasters FC): A midfield enforcer, Jeakson Singh brings a dynamic element to Kerala Blasters FC. With precise passes and adept defensive skills, Singh aims to optimize his performance in the second half of the season.
    Ayush Adhikari (Chennaiyin FC): The midfield engine for Chennaiyin FC, Ayush Adhikari, has been a consistent performer, effectively executing defensive and distribution roles. Coyle expects improvement in Adhikari's goal-scoring contribution.

    Where to Watch:

    Fans can catch the action on various channels and streaming platforms, including Sports18 Khel, Sports18 1 HD, Sports18 3 SD, VH1 SD & HD, Surya Movies, News 18 Kerala, DD Bangla, JioCinema, and OneFootball for global coverage.

    Also Read: ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur FC's Khalid Jamil reflects on convincing 4- 0 win over Punjab FC

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2024, 10:23 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Football Lionel Messi's return sparks emotion in Inter Miami's 1-1 draw with Newell's Old Boys osf

    Lionel Messi's return sparks emotion in Inter Miami's 1-1 draw with Newell's Old Boys

    Football Bayern Munich and Harry Kane navigate challenges: Champions League bumps and Bundesliga battles osf

    Bayern Munich and Harry Kane navigate challenges: Champions League bumps and Bundesliga battles

    Football ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur FC's Khalid Jamil reflects on convincing 4- 0 win over Punjab FC osf

    ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur FC's Khalid Jamil reflects on convincing 4- 0 win over Punjab FC

    football Kylian Mbappe informs PSG of decision to LEAVE club as free agent this summer amid Real Madrid links snt

    Kylian Mbappe informs PSG of decision to LEAVE club as free agent this summer amid Real Madrid links

    IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Jadeja apologises to Sarfaraz Khan for run-out on Instagram; says it was my wrong call snt

    IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Jadeja apologises to Sarfaraz Khan for run-out on Instagram; says it was my wrong call

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-367 16 February 2024: Check todays winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-367 16 February 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Siren REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh's action-drama worth watching? Read this RBA

    Siren REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh's action-drama worth watching? Read this

    Wheelchair unavailable 80-year-old Air India passenger walks for 1km dies of heart attack at Mumbai airport gcw

    Wheelchair unavailable, 80-yr-old Air India passenger walks for 1km at Mumbai airport, dies of cardiac arrest

    Kerala-Centre talks over borrowing limit inconclusive anr

    Kerala-Centre talks over borrowing limit inconclusive

    7 stunning places to visit in India this March gcw eai

    7 stunning places to visit in India this March

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon