    ISL 2022-23: Goalfest expected as Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC look to settle head-to-head record

    Mumbai City FC will welcome the West Coast Brigade back to the stands as they host Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai on Saturday.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 15, 2022, 8:00 AM IST

    Mumbai City FC will welcome the West Coast Brigade back to the stands as they host Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai on Saturday. 

    After earning a point against the defending champions Hyderabad FC in their previous match, the Islanders are back in Pune. On the other hand, OFC's confidence will also be high going into this game after their stunning comeback victory over Jamshedpur FC, the 2021–22 ISL League champions.

    Mumbai City FC attempted a total of 14 shots during their most recent game, of which 6 were on goal. In the final third, the frontline appeared anxious to find space but was unable to avoid the offside trap. While HFC only had the flag raised against them once, the Islanders were caught offside six times.

    After Hugo Boumous in 2019–20, Greg Stewart was the only player in ISL history to attain double digits in both goals and assists in the same season. With a goal and an assist in his debut for Mumbai City FC, the former Jamshedpur FC attacker had the perfect debut.

    Ahmed Jahouh, who was a substitute, assisted Stewart in scoring. Jahouh was the second player in ISL history to record 20 assists after recording that one. With the Moroccan midfielder slated to start against the Juggernauts, Mumbai City FC will have a strong and imaginative presence in the middle third of the field.

    football ISL 2022-23: Goalfest expected as Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC look to settle head-to-head record snt

    “This year we have the luxury and benefit of a wonderful midfield. That’s been done purposefully. We went out in the off-season and recruited players who not only can play the way we want to play but would allow us to play in different ways”, said Head Coach Des Buckingham. “We know how tight games can be against different teams in this league and to have different ways to approach these games, either at the start or throughout the game, it’s going to be very important”, he added.

    Odisha FC scored 31 goals last season. 24 of those were goals scored during open play. In the new season, they are continuing the same approach because none of their goals against JFC used a set piece. Odisha FC has scored 12 goals in the final 15 minutes of games since the beginning of last season, which is more than any other side.

    After scoring a hat trick against JFC, Diego Mauricio experienced a fairytale comeback to the team. Against his previous team, the Brazilian striker will undoubtedly look forward to scoring. When Isak Vanlalruatfela and Isaac Chhakchhuak entered the game as substitutes in the previous game, they completely altered the outcome. The pair may get the start versus the Islanders.

    “We started well in Jamshedpur by winning our first game, but it’s just the start of the season and every single game is important. We came here knowing that we are facing a very good side in Mumbai City FC”, said head coach Josep Gombau.

    There have been six ISL matches between the two teams. Since both teams have three victories each, none of the exciting matches have finished in a draw. In these six games, a total of 28 goals have been scored, with the Islanders scoring 16 and the Juggernauts scoring 12. Furthermore, throughout the ISL 2019–20 season, Odisha FC has only participated in one game at the Mumbai Football Arena. That game was won 4-2 by the Juggernauts.

    Last Updated Oct 15, 2022, 8:00 AM IST
