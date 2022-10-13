ISL 2022-23: FC Goa pulls off dramatic late winner to down East Bengal

The 2022-23 ISL continued on Wednesday as East Bengal hosted FC Goa. It was a competitive match, with the visitors having the last laugh as they pulled off a dramatic late winner.

FC Goa kicked off its season with a last-gasp success over East Bengal FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Wednesday. Brandon Fernandes put the Gaurs forth inside the opening ten minutes. At the same time, Cleiton Silva levelled it for the Torch Bearers from the penalty spot before Edu Bedia’s long-range free-kick converted it to 2-1 in the 94th minute. Goa propelled itself into the lead via Fernandes. The 28-year-old midfielder was picked from the left flank by Alvaro Vazquez before dodging Ivan Gonzalez’s challenge, dinking it over Kamaljit Singh, giving Goa the authority seven minutes into the game.

In the 24th, Jordan O’Doherty and Cleiton Silva threw a counter-attack. O’Doherty played the ball behind Silva but failed to get a shot away. EB appealed for a penalty at the half-hour mark. However, a free-kick was granted at the edge of the box rather. Dheeraj Moirangthem cleared Silva’s strike from the set piece.

Five minutes before half-time, a long ball from the defensive third was played to Vazquez. Thanks to his charming touch, the Spaniard brought the ball down and discharged a shot on target, only to be palmed away for a corner. Edu Bedia lashed the ball in from the consequent corner, while Anwar Ali’s header went wide.

The Torch Bearers were on the front foot in the ensuing half as they applied early pressure, pushing the Gaurs into their half. In the 57th, Suhair Vadakkepeedika sprinted down the right flank, picking out Alex Lima at the edge of the box. The Brazilian took two touches but fired his shot over the bar.

The EB tension paid off minutes after the hour mark. Vadakkepeedika romped from the offside trap, reaching the ball before Moirangthem, but was taken down by the goalkeeper. The referee instantly pointed to the penalty spot. Silva took the spot kick, sending Moirangthem the wrong way and levelling the score in the 64th.

In the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time, Goa won a free kick in the East Bengal half near the halfway line. The Gaurs crammed ahead as Bedia clobbered a deep ball into the box. The ball awkwardly bounced in front of the keeper, sneaking into the goal without any player touching it. Bedia bagged the goal as Goa ended its six-match winless run at the venue. The Gaurs will travel to the southeast coast to face Chennaiyin FC in their subsequent match on Friday, while EB will go to Guwahati next to take on NorthEast United FC the day before.