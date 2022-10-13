Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2022-23: FC Goa pulls off dramatic late winner to down East Bengal

    The 2022-23 ISL continued on Wednesday as East Bengal hosted FC Goa. It was a competitive match, with the visitors having the last laugh as they pulled off a dramatic late winner.

    Indian Super League 2022-23: FC Goa pulls off dramatic late winner to down East Bengal-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 13, 2022, 9:28 AM IST

    FC Goa kicked off its season with a last-gasp success over East Bengal FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Wednesday. Brandon Fernandes put the Gaurs forth inside the opening ten minutes. At the same time, Cleiton Silva levelled it for the Torch Bearers from the penalty spot before Edu Bedia’s long-range free-kick converted it to 2-1 in the 94th minute. Goa propelled itself into the lead via Fernandes. The 28-year-old midfielder was picked from the left flank by Alvaro Vazquez before dodging Ivan Gonzalez’s challenge, dinking it over Kamaljit Singh, giving Goa the authority seven minutes into the game.

    In the 24th, Jordan O’Doherty and Cleiton Silva threw a counter-attack. O’Doherty played the ball behind Silva but failed to get a shot away. EB appealed for a penalty at the half-hour mark. However, a free-kick was granted at the edge of the box rather. Dheeraj Moirangthem cleared Silva’s strike from the set piece.

    ALSO READ: ISL 2022-23 - NorthEast United, Hyderabad look to hit the ground running after thrilling openers

    Five minutes before half-time, a long ball from the defensive third was played to Vazquez. Thanks to his charming touch, the Spaniard brought the ball down and discharged a shot on target, only to be palmed away for a corner. Edu Bedia lashed the ball in from the consequent corner, while Anwar Ali’s header went wide.

    The Torch Bearers were on the front foot in the ensuing half as they applied early pressure, pushing the Gaurs into their half. In the 57th, Suhair Vadakkepeedika sprinted down the right flank, picking out Alex Lima at the edge of the box. The Brazilian took two touches but fired his shot over the bar.

    ALSO READ: ISL 2022-23 - Jamshedpur FC concedes 2 late goals as Odisha FC edges past in a thriller

    The EB tension paid off minutes after the hour mark. Vadakkepeedika romped from the offside trap, reaching the ball before Moirangthem, but was taken down by the goalkeeper. The referee instantly pointed to the penalty spot. Silva took the spot kick, sending Moirangthem the wrong way and levelling the score in the 64th.

    In the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time, Goa won a free kick in the East Bengal half near the halfway line. The Gaurs crammed ahead as Bedia clobbered a deep ball into the box. The ball awkwardly bounced in front of the keeper, sneaking into the goal without any player touching it. Bedia bagged the goal as Goa ended its six-match winless run at the venue. The Gaurs will travel to the southeast coast to face Chennaiyin FC in their subsequent match on Friday, while EB will go to Guwahati next to take on NorthEast United FC the day before.

    Last Updated Oct 13, 2022, 9:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Super League 2022-23, JFC vs OFC: Jamshedpur FC concedes 2 late goals as Odisha FC edges past in a thriller-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC concedes 2 late goals as Odisha FC edges past in a thriller

    Indian Super League 2022-23: East Bengal faces tough challenge against FC Goa youth troop-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: East Bengal faces tough challenge against FC Goa's youth troop

    football Indian Super League 2022-23: East Bengal eyes winning start against Kerala Blasters after past season howlers-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: East Bengal eyes winning start against Kerala Blasters after past season howlers

    football Ashutosh Mehta of ATK Mohun Bagan fails dope test; banned for 2 years-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Ashutosh Mehta of ATK Mohun Bagan fails dope test; banned for 2 years

    Indian Super League 2022-23: Carl McHugh extends contract with ATK Mohun Bagan ATKMB for 2 years, Halicharan Narzary stays with Hyderabad FC HFC-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Carl McHugh extends contract with ATK Mohun Bagan for 2 years

    Recent Stories

    Digitisation a game changer; India can certainly be 10 trillion dollar economy: IMF chief economist

    Digitisation a game changer; India can certainly be $10 trillion economy: IMF chief economist

    Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 2022: Maninder Singh helps Bengal Warriors thrash Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi pulls off miracle over UP Yoddhasa-ayh

    PKL 2022: Maninder Singh helps Bengal thrash Bengaluru, Delhi pulls off miracle over UP

    football ISL 2022-23: NorthEast United, Hyderabad look to hit the ground running after thrilling openers snt

    ISL 2022-23: NorthEast United, Hyderabad look to hit the ground running after thrilling openers

    Karwa Chauth 2022: Tips to look like a bride with glowing skin on this auspicious occasion sur

    Karwa Chauth 2022: Tips to look like a bride with glowing skin on this auspicious occasion

    Karwa Chauth 2022: 5 health benefits of fasting sur

    Karwa Chauth 2022: 5 health benefits of fasting

    Recent Videos

    Watch CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Watch: CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bigger boundaries give license to the bowlers to work with - Ravichandran Ashwin-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Bigger boundaries give license to the bowlers to work with' - Ashwin

    Video Icon
    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

    Video Icon
    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2md ODI: My strength is to hit sixes - Ishan Kishan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'My strength is to hit sixes' - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon