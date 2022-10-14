ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad dominates to brush aside Northeast United 3-0

On Thursday, Hyderabad FC travelled to face off against NorthEast United in the 2022-23 ISL. The visitors were in a destructive mood and plundered three past the hosts to win it 3-0.

Hyderabad FC booked its maiden season triumph after a predominant 3-0 conquest over NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. HFC overwhelmed the game, as Bartholomew Ogbeche, Halicharan Narzary, and Borja Herrera was on the scoresheet. They finished the tie with nine shots on target, while NEUFC could only summon a couple. In the 13th minute, there was a symbol of what was coming for the Highlanders. Mohamed Irshad brought Halicharan Narzary down on the left flank and was handed a yellow card. From the resultant free-kick, Mohammad Yasir flogged a gorgeous ball into the box, and Ogbeche merely side-footed the ball into the net, giving the defending champion an early lead.

Midway through the opening half, HFC counter-attacked with Yasir. The winger delivered an inch-perfect low pass to Narzary on the opposite flank. Narzary played the ball to Javier Siverio before the Spaniard’s go was superbly rescued by Arindam Bhattacharya at full stretch. In the last minute of the first-half stoppage time, NEUFC came close to an equaliser. Romain Philippoteaux’s cross from the right was parried by Nikhil Poojary and landed directly to Jon Gaztanaga. The Spanish midfielder’s looping ball towards the far post was hairs away from Parthib Gogoi, a highlight for the home side.

Five minutes into the following half, Ogbeche and Siverio played a sublime one-two before the former was fouled inside the box by Gaurav Bora, as the referee indicated to the spot. Ogbeche stepped up to take the resulting penalty, but Bhattacharja denied the Nigerian, keeping the Highlanders in the contest pithily.

The NEUFC shot-stopper constructed another superb save, closing in on the hour mark. Hitesh Sharma crossed the ball in from the left before Siverio’s goal-bound heading was deflected away by Bhattacharya. After that, substitute Rochharzela provided Matt Derbyshire with a cross, only for the striker to shoot it wide.

In the 69th minute, there was another sloppiness from NEUFC that resulted in a goal-scoring possibility that was successfully taken. Bhattacharya moved the ball towards Bora, and Narzary intercepted it. The 28-year-old maintained his stillness and slotted in HFC’s 100th ISL goal. Four minutes subsequently, Narzary gelled well with substitute Borja Herrera on the left. The latter scored HFC’s third goal of the evening in just a couple of minutes after he arrived.

HFC’s sovereignty could have resulted in additional goals. Four minutes from full time, striker Ogbeche clattered the crossbar, resulting in only a goal kick. The final scoreline was only the second example of a side this season unable to get on the scoresheet, with the earlier model also involving NEUFC. HFC will make a long trip back home to host Bengaluru FC (BFC) in its next game on October 22. The Highlanders will hope for a praising result when it hosts East Bengal FC (EB) on October 20.