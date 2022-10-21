ISL 2022-23: East Bengal FC coach Constantine all set for Kolkata Derby after 3-1 win over NorthEast United FC

East Bengal FC broke their winless run against NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 with a comfortable 3-1 victory at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Thursday.

East Bengal FC broke their winless run against NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 with a comfortable 3-1 victory at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Thursday. A first-half goal from Cleiton Silva (11’), and second-half strikes from Charis Kyriakou (53’) and Jordan O’Doherty (84’) ensured the three points for East Bengal FC, before Matt Doherty’s consolation goal (90+2’) opened NorthEast United’s goal account for the season.

Stephen Constantine made four changes to the East Bengal FC lineup that lost 2-1 to FC Goa. In the opposite dugout, Marco Balbul, who had now served his one-match suspension, had made one change to the lineup since the 3-0 loss to Hyderabad FC by bringing Rochharzela into the starting XI.

Also read: ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin, Goa lock horns in the rivalry of goals

It took a while for the two teams to find their rhythm with the game’s first real chance coming in the 10th minute when Cleiton Silva smashed a volley from range at NorthEast United FC’s goal, but Silva didn’t have to wait long to get his goal.

East Bengal FC took the lead a minute later after some diligent work from Mahesh Naorem Singh. NorthEast United FC’s Mohamed Irshad got caught on the ball during the team’s build-up, which gave Mahesh Noarem Singh an opportunity to pinch it from the full-back before laying it to the open Silva, who made no mistake with his finish.

Silva played in a slightly deeper role just behind the forward, and found joy a couple of times in this freer role, taking a few uncosted long shots throughout the half.

NorthEast United FC had most of the possession in the first-half but were struggling to create any real chances – East Bengal FC had a solid block in front of goal. Balbul decided to take some action early by making two changes in the 31st minute, bringing Emil Benny and Aaron Evans on for Romain Philippoteaux and Mohamed Irshad.

It looked like the Highlanders were going to end the half without any shots on target but a speculative effort from Emil Benny in the 45th minute led to a rebound that Matt Derbyshire should have finished. That had been the best chance of the game at the point, but Derbyshire’s effort didn’t find the target, rattling the bar instead. East Bengal FC took a 1-0 lead into half-time.

East Bengal FC started the second half with real zest. They went up 2-0 eight minutes into the second half thanks to some good work from Suhair Vadakkepeedika on the right wing, who set up an onrushing Charis Kyriakou for a bending strike from the edge of the box.

Also read: ISL 2022-23: FC Goa pulls off dramatic late winner to down East Bengal

Suhair had been causing NorthEast United FC problems prior to the goal, getting close to scoring twice himself. It looked like he’d set up Thongkhosiem Haokip four minutes later with a driven cross from the right, which Haokip backheeled to put East Bengal FC 3-0 up, but the goal was ruled offside. East Bengal FC were fairly dominant in the early parts of the second half.

To shake things up, Balbul looked to his bench. Imran Khan, who was subbed in for Gurjinder Kumar in the 63rd minute, had a decent volleyed effort a minute after coming on. Sylvester Igboun came on for Michael Jakobsen in the 71st minute, who had an even greater effect on the team. Everytime he got on the ball, options started opening up, giving his teammates and the crowd a lift.

Also read: ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad dominates to brush aside Northeast United 3-0

NorthEast United FC pushed more players forward, but the risk didn’t pay off in the end. East Bengal FC killed the game in 84th minute thanks to a quick transition, with Mobashir Rahman setting up Jordan O’Doherty, who finished the chance with aplomb. With the score 3-0, the game was quite open now.

NorthEast United FC finally opened their goal account for the season two minutes into second-half stoppage time. It was the combination of Benny and Derbyshire again, with Derbyshire scoring a near-post header from an inch-perfect corner. It was too little, too late for NorthEast United FC.

East Bengal FC face fierce rivals ATK Mohun Bagan in the Kolkata Derby on 29th October at the Salt Lake Stadium, whereas NorthEast United FC will travel to the JRD Tata Sports Complex, to play Jamshedpur FC on 30th October.

Head coach Constantine was delighted with East Bengal FC's performance and stated he is looking forward to the Kolkata Derby after this emphatic win. "When you win a game, you definitely feel better about yourselves. The message is slowly but surely being understood and in a derby, those are the type of games where anything can happen. So, we are looking forward to it and are confident."

Sharing his view on Thursday's 3-1 win against NorthEast United FC, the 60-year-old coach added, "A lot has been said about the first two games and how we have played. We are still finding our feet, we're still trying to find the right balance. We played well for periods in the first game against Kerala Blasters FC, then in the second half against FC Goa we played really well. Today we started well and finished well, I am very proud of the boys. The performance was good and it was a great win. Now that we've got that out of the way we look forward to the next game."

"Honestly, we are upset to have conceded a goal from set play. But look it was three-nil and everyone looked tired with the game as good as done. It is a silly lapse in concentration, but it is a little blemish if you like three-nil better than three-one but it's okay, not much concerned about it," Constantine stated.