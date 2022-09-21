Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Lionel Messi the G.O.A.T? Former Barcelona teammate Ronaldinho shares his view

    Former Barcelona legend and iconic Brazilian midfielder Ronaldinho has shared his thoughts on whether Lionel Messi is the G.O.A.T.

    football Is psg star Lionel Messi the goat greatest of all time Former Barcelona teammate Ronaldinho shares his view snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 21, 2022, 8:28 PM IST

    Lionel Messi has often been dubbed as one of the greatest strikers to have graced the sport of football and has found himself in the league of legends like Maradonna, Pele and Cristiano Ronaldo. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star is often drawn into the debate of whether he is better than the iconic Portuguese talisman or not. Football enthusiasts of this generation have had endless arguments over who is the better player between the two, and if they had to pick the Greatest of All time (G.O.A.T.), who would they choose?

    Also read: Leaked: Lionel Messi's eye-watering demands to stay at cash-strapped Barcelona in 2020 will stun you

    While that debate refuses to die down anytime soon, Messi's former Barcelona partner and legendary Brazilian Ronaldinho has shared his view on whether the Argentine superstar is indeed the G.O.A.T. The iconic attacking midfielder also offered his thoughts on some of the team under manager Xavi Hernandez and the club's future prospects.

    In an interview with Eleven Sports, the 42-year-old legend, who played for Barcelona between 2003 to 2008, was asked about Messi's standing as the best player of all time. "It is difficult to say, there are so many other players. I don't like to compare. You had Maradona, Pele, there were so many. Every one of them was the best in their own time," Ronaldinho said.

    football Is psg star Lionel Messi the goat greatest of all time Former Barcelona teammate Ronaldinho shares his view snt

    The Brazilian superstar made over 200 competitive appearances during his six years with the Spanish giants, winning several accolades and famously providing an assist for Messi's first goal for Barcelona.

    Also read: Ronaldo, Messi or Haaland: Which striker has the best goals-per-game ratio in Champions League?

    In the past, Ronaldinho has openly admitted that Messi is the best of his generation, however, it is tough to label the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner as a G.O.A.T. He also clubbed Ronaldo Nazario along with Pele and Maradona in the past, comparing them to the Argentina international.

    Talking about Barcelona's future, Ronaldinho said, "Barcelona are in a moment of transition. A lot of people from my time are back at the club. I hope things will work out."

    The Brazilian also praised Xavi Hernandez and the current bunch of players, backing them to restore Barcelona's lost glory. "They have a great coach and fantastic players incoming. They also have young players with a lot of talent. Barca have everything to get back to the top," Ronaldinho added.

    "Barca are the team where I played for the longest period. It is a team that I really, really love," remarked Ronaldinho, reminiscing his time at the La Liga giants.

    Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen chooses between the two G.O.A.T.s

    Last Updated Sep 21, 2022, 8:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MotoGP rides its way to India; fans gear up to witness action at Buddh International Circuit in 2023 snt

    MotoGP rides its way to India; fans gear up to witness action at Buddh International Circuit

    pro-wrestling WWE: Is Bray Wyatt returning at Extreme Rules 2022 PPV? Here is the latest update-ayh

    WWE: Is Bray Wyatt returning at Extreme Rules 2022 PPV? Here's the latest update

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: Bhuvneshwar Kumar death bowling form is an area of concern - Sunil Gavaskar-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali T20I: 'Bhuvneshwar's death bowling form is an area of concern' - Gavaskar

    football Erik ten Hag has brought discipline to Manchester United, something we missed - Bruno Fernandes-ayh

    'Erik ten Hag has brought discipline to Man United, something we missed' - Bruno Fernandes

    football To play with Cristiano Ronaldo as a number 10 is actually really goo' - Bruno Fernandes-ayh

    'To play with Cristiano Ronaldo as a number 10 is actually really good' - Bruno Fernandes

    Recent Stories

    Let women decide Sadhguru on anti-Hijab protests by Iranian women

    'Let women decide...' Sadhguru on anti-Hijab protests by Iranian women

    MotoGP rides its way to India; fans gear up to witness action at Buddh International Circuit in 2023 snt

    MotoGP rides its way to India; fans gear up to witness action at Buddh International Circuit

    'Bihar now free of Maoists,' says CRPF DG Kuldiep Singh; Amit Shah lauds forces' success AJR

    'Bihar now free of Maoists,' says CRPF DG Kuldiep Singh; Amit Shah lauds forces' success

    Reorient Islam to Chinese conditions, top Communist leader tells 25 million Muslims in the country

    Reorient Islam to Chinese conditions, top Communist leader tells 25 million Muslims in the country

    IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022 declared; know how to check - adt

    IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022 declared; know how to check

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: We all know what Jasprit Bumrah brings to the table - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali T20I: 'We all know what Bumrah brings to the table' - Pandya

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: Strike rate is something that every player works towards - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Strike rate is something that every player works towards' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    Shocking Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level Under 17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Shocking! Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level U-17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: It is all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS: 'It's all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater AJR GPS

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater

    Video Icon