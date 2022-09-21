Is Lionel Messi the G.O.A.T? Former Barcelona teammate Ronaldinho shares his view

Former Barcelona legend and iconic Brazilian midfielder Ronaldinho has shared his thoughts on whether Lionel Messi is the G.O.A.T.

Lionel Messi has often been dubbed as one of the greatest strikers to have graced the sport of football and has found himself in the league of legends like Maradonna, Pele and Cristiano Ronaldo. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star is often drawn into the debate of whether he is better than the iconic Portuguese talisman or not. Football enthusiasts of this generation have had endless arguments over who is the better player between the two, and if they had to pick the Greatest of All time (G.O.A.T.), who would they choose?

While that debate refuses to die down anytime soon, Messi's former Barcelona partner and legendary Brazilian Ronaldinho has shared his view on whether the Argentine superstar is indeed the G.O.A.T. The iconic attacking midfielder also offered his thoughts on some of the team under manager Xavi Hernandez and the club's future prospects.

In an interview with Eleven Sports, the 42-year-old legend, who played for Barcelona between 2003 to 2008, was asked about Messi's standing as the best player of all time. "It is difficult to say, there are so many other players. I don't like to compare. You had Maradona, Pele, there were so many. Every one of them was the best in their own time," Ronaldinho said.

The Brazilian superstar made over 200 competitive appearances during his six years with the Spanish giants, winning several accolades and famously providing an assist for Messi's first goal for Barcelona.

In the past, Ronaldinho has openly admitted that Messi is the best of his generation, however, it is tough to label the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner as a G.O.A.T. He also clubbed Ronaldo Nazario along with Pele and Maradona in the past, comparing them to the Argentina international.

Talking about Barcelona's future, Ronaldinho said, "Barcelona are in a moment of transition. A lot of people from my time are back at the club. I hope things will work out."

The Brazilian also praised Xavi Hernandez and the current bunch of players, backing them to restore Barcelona's lost glory. "They have a great coach and fantastic players incoming. They also have young players with a lot of talent. Barca have everything to get back to the top," Ronaldinho added.

"Barca are the team where I played for the longest period. It is a team that I really, really love," remarked Ronaldinho, reminiscing his time at the La Liga giants.

