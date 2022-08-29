Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen chooses between the two G.O.A.T.s

    First Published Aug 29, 2022, 8:21 PM IST

    Norwegian Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen, the reigning five-time World Chess Champion, has chosen Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    It is perhaps one of football's most significant debates of all time. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi - who is the better striker remains a question that continues to grip fans worldwide. This summer, the Manchester United icon's future at Old Trafford remains a contention. At the same time, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker will hope to make an impact in his second season at the Ligue 1 champion's campaign. While supporters will keep a close eye on two of the greatest footballers of all time in a World Cup year, Norweigian chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen has made his pick between the Portugal and Argentine talisman.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Speaking on the Lex Fridman podcast, the five-time World Chess Champion, who is said to have an IQ of 190, revealed who, according to him, the greatest footballer of all time is. "I think it's pretty hard to make a case for anybody else than [Lionel] Messi for his all-round game," Carlsen said.

    Also read: Antony in, Cristiano Ronaldo out? Manchester United icon could join Napoli on loan

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The 31-year-old added, "My Real Madrid fandom sort of predates the Ronaldo era – the second Ronaldo, not the first one [Ronaldo Nazario]. I always liked Ronaldo, but I always kind of thought that Messi was better."

    WATCH: Magnus Carlsen chooses between Ronaldo and Messi

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "I went to quite a number of Madrid games and they've always been super helpful to me down there. The only thing is that they were going to do an interview and they were going to ask me who my favourite player was. I said somebody else, I think it was Isco at that point, and they were like: 'Okay, take two, now you say Ronaldo'. So for them it was very important, but it wasn't that huge to me," the Norweigian remarked.

    Also read: Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar, Totti and more: Luciano Spalletti's shirt collection leaves football fans in a tizzy

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    When the Ronaldo vs Messi rivalry was at its zenith, it seemed like everyone connected to Real Madrid and Barcelona had to support each squad's top player publicly. If the Los Blancos signed a player, that footballer would declare that the Portugal talisman was the world's best footballer or vice-versa with the Catalan club and the Argentine superstar.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    However, things have changed somewhat now that Ronaldo and Messi are no longer affiliated with La Liga's top two clubs. The argument about which of the two legends is better, however, will continue for many years because there is no clear winner.

    Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga: Has Jorge Mendes offered Man United icon to Chelsea again?

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Asia Cup 2022 Why Congress take on BCCI secretary Jay Shah not waving tricolour after India's win over Pakistan is flawed snt

    Why Congress take on Jay Shah not waving tricolour after India's win over Pakistan is flawed

    football English Premier League, EPL 2022-23, NOT vs TOT: It wouldn't be accepted here - Antonio Conte upset with Richarlison juggling the ball-ayh

    EPL 2022-23, NOT vs TOT: 'It wouldn't be accepted here' - Conte upset with Richarlison juggling

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Social media rejoice as India triumphs by 5 wickets in a thriller against Pakistan-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Social media rejoice as India triumphs by 5 wickets in a thriller

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-for skittles Pakistan for 147 against India; netizens gladdened-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Bhuvneshwar's 4-for skittles Pakistan for 147; netizens gladdened

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: India wins toss and opts to bowl against Pakistan; Rishabh Pant makes way for Dinesh Karthik-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: India wins toss and opts to bowl; Rishabh Pant makes way for Dinesh Karthik

    Recent Stories

    Bhojpuri viral song Samar Singh Akanksha Dubey naughty video Kamar Kamani Ba is a must WATCH RBA

    Bhojpuri viral song: Samar Singh, Akanksha Dubey's naughty video ‘Kamar Kamani Ba’ is a must WATCH

    Mukesh Ambani's succession plan: Isha introduced as head of retail business

    Mukesh Ambani's succession plan: Isha introduced as head of retail business

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Khesari Lal Yadav and Namrata Malla show off their HOT dance moves (WATCH HERE) RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Khesari Lal Yadav and Namrata Malla show off their HOT dance moves (WATCH HERE)

    First Look: Lalbaugcha Raja arrives with a glimpse of Ram Mandir - adt

    First Look: Lalbaugcha Raja arrives with a glimpse of Ram Mandir

    Hartalika Teej 2022 Last minute mehendi designs for the festival drb

    Hartalika Teej 2022: Last-minute mehendi designs for the festival

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on aatmanirbhar bharat

    Exclusive: 'There is a lot of Indian flavour in IAC Vikrant'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad Discussing IAC Vikrant with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair

    Asianet News Samvad: 'Aircraft carrier Vikrant was originally meant to be Air Defence Ship'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on IAC Vikrant

    Exclusive: 'Aircraft carrier Vikrant can power half of Cochin city'

    Video Icon