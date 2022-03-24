Is Joan Laporta blocking 'unhappy' Messi's return to Barcelona from PSG?

Eduardo Inda, the founder of Spanish newspaper Okdiario, has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi is unhappy in Paris and wishes to return to Barcelona.

With reports suggesting a possible rift in Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) dressing room between South American players and French-speaking members of the team, speculation continues to grow over legendary striker Lionel Messi's future in the Ligue 1 leaders and a possible return to his former club Barcelona.

Just days after Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said that Messi has earned having the door open to Barca, Eduardo Inda, founder of Spanish newspaper Okdiario, has claimed that the PSG star is 'unhappy' at Le Parc des Princes and wishes to make a comeback to Camp Nou.

Speaking on the set of El Chiriguito, via Le10Sport, the journalist said, "I am told that Messi wants to leave PSG this summer, that he is fed up."

He added that Xavi Hernandez is fine with the idea of Messi's return, but Barcelona president Joan Laporta is not keen on taking the club's former captain back.

"He wants to return to Barcelona, and I'm told the person blocking him is Joan Laporta. Xavi wouldn't take a dim view of it, but he's being held back from above," Inda continued.

Finally, the reputed journalist added that a transfer to Messi's boyhood club Newell's Old Boys could be on the cards. "The possibility is that he could end up playing for Newell's, but he wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain. He is not comfortable in Paris," Inda concluded.

After having spent his entire career at Barcelona, the Argentine joined the French giants as a free agent in the summer of 2021. Messi is earning close to 35 million euros per season at PSG but has failed to meet the expectations of the fans and teammates at the club.

So far, the Argentine has managed only two goals in 18 Ligue 1 appearances for PSG. However, he has been their leading assist provider with ten assists to his name.

Despite having the likes of Kylin Mbappe, Neymar and Messi in their ranks, PSG faced a shocking exit at the hands of Real Madrid during the Champions League last-16 round. Following the 3-1 thrashing, Messi and Neymar were booed by PSG fans at the Parc des Princes during a Ligue 1 game against Bordeaux.

