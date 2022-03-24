Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Joan Laporta blocking 'unhappy' Messi's return to Barcelona from PSG?

    Eduardo Inda, the founder of Spanish newspaper Okdiario, has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi is unhappy in Paris and wishes to return to Barcelona.

    football Is Joan Laporta blocking 'unhappy' Messi's return to Barcelona from PSG snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Paris, First Published Mar 24, 2022, 2:49 PM IST

    With reports suggesting a possible rift in Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) dressing room between South American players and French-speaking members of the team, speculation continues to grow over legendary striker Lionel Messi's future in the Ligue 1 leaders and a possible return to his former club Barcelona.

    Also read: PSG's dressing room split into 'two camps' after recent disastrous run?

    Just days after Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said that Messi has earned having the door open to Barca, Eduardo Inda, founder of Spanish newspaper Okdiario, has claimed that the PSG star is 'unhappy' at Le Parc des Princes and wishes to make a comeback to Camp Nou.

    Speaking on the set of El Chiriguito, via Le10Sport, the journalist said, "I am told that Messi wants to leave PSG this summer, that he is fed up."

    He added that Xavi Hernandez is fine with the idea of Messi's return, but Barcelona president Joan Laporta is not keen on taking the club's former captain back.

    "He wants to return to Barcelona, and I'm told the person blocking him is Joan Laporta. Xavi wouldn't take a dim view of it, but he's being held back from above," Inda continued.

    Finally, the reputed journalist added that a transfer to Messi's boyhood club Newell's Old Boys could be on the cards. "The possibility is that he could end up playing for Newell's, but he wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain. He is not comfortable in Paris," Inda concluded.

    After having spent his entire career at Barcelona, the Argentine joined the French giants as a free agent in the summer of 2021. Messi is earning close to 35 million euros per season at PSG but has failed to meet the expectations of the fans and teammates at the club. 

    So far, the Argentine has managed only two goals in 18 Ligue 1 appearances for PSG. However, he has been their leading assist provider with ten assists to his name. 

    Despite having the likes of Kylin Mbappe, Neymar and Messi in their ranks, PSG faced a shocking exit at the hands of Real Madrid during the Champions League last-16 round. Following the 3-1 thrashing, Messi and Neymar were booed by PSG fans at the Parc des Princes during a Ligue 1 game against Bordeaux.

    Also read: Ligue 1: Henry defends 'greatest of all time' Messi after PSG's loss to Monaco

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2022, 2:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India at 75 Sports Legends and Achievers: Sachin Tendulkar, the God of 22 yards-ayh

    India@75: Sachin Tendulkar - The God of 22 yards

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Will INR 15 crore price tag impact Ishan Kishan's performance?-ayh

    IPL 2022: Will ₹15 crore price tag impact Ishan Kishan's performance?

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE superstar Brock Lesnar faces heat from AEWs Thunder Rosa over insult to Mexican culture-ayh

    WWE champion Brock Lesnar faces heat over insult to Mexican culture

    World number 1 Ashleigh Barty announces retirement from professional tennis, Twitter shocked-ayh

    World number 1 Barty announces retirement from professional tennis, Twitter shocked

    Vasiliy Lomachenko wins hearts after giving up epic bout to continue fighting in Ukraine snt

    Lomachenko wins hearts after giving up epic bout to continue fighting in Ukraine

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as Chennai Super Kings CSK skipper, Ravindra Jadeja to lead-ayh

    IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK skipper, Ravindra Jadeja to lead

    India 75 Freedom Fighters: Chakravarti Rajagopalachari, India's first and last Governor-General

    India@75 Freedom Fighters: Chakravarti Rajagopalachari, India's first and last Governor-General

    India at 75 moments: The Quit India Movement that united Indian people against British rule

    India@75 moments: The Quit India Movement that united Indian people against British rule

    India 75 Freedom Fighters: Raja Ram Mohan Roy, the pioneer of the modern Indian Renaissance

    India@75 Freedom Fighters: Raja Ram Mohan Roy, the pioneer of the modern Indian Renaissance

    India 75 moments The non-cooperation movement of 1920 gcw

    India@75 moments: The non-cooperation movement of 1920

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka tests robot as teacher in government school classroom gcw

    Karnataka tests robot as teacher in government school classroom

    Video Icon
    Minor tied to tree, disrobed, face and private part blackened by village head for using vulgar language - ycb

    Minor tied to tree, disrobed, face and private part blackened by village head for using vulgar language

    Video Icon
    JNU VC Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit speaks to Asianet News

    'Some privileged men' do not like women coming up: JNU VC Prof Santishree tears critics

    Video Icon
    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022-ayh

    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final Match Highlights Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final, Match Highlights: Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win

    Video Icon