PSG's dressing room split into 'two camps' after recent disastrous run?

Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain's dressing room has reportedly been divided into two camps - one including South American stars like Neymar and Messi and another including those that speak French - in the wake of their recent run of disastrous results. Also read: Ligue 1: Henry defends 'greatest of all time' Messi after PSG's loss to Monaco

The French giants have suffered a horrid month that has seen their season collapse following their shocking exit from the Champions League 2021-22 at the hands of 13-time champions Real Madrid. In the second leg of their clash, Karim Benzema's hat-trick left PSG fans in utter shock, who went into the halftime sitting comfortably with a 2-0 aggregate. Also read: 'Respect each other': Kylian Mbappe sends strong message to PSG teammates

The appalling result at Santiago Bernabéu has not just left fans disheartened but has also added pressure on the owners to enforce an overhaul this summer. The weekend's 3-0 loss to Monaco has added more fuel to the fire. While the heavy defeat to a side that sat seventh in the Ligue 1 table and 21 points behind the leaders was alarming, reports in France have now revealed that that reaction in the PSG dressing room is more cause for concern.

A report in RMC Sport suggests that two camps have materialised inside the French giants' dressing room, with tensions reportedly blowing up a bit following their defeat at the Stade Louis-II. The report adds that no player took the responsibility in the wake of the loss to Monaco, and not one player even attempted to start an inquisition into the 3-0 defeat, as silence prevailed in the dressing room and on the train back to Paris.

The report also highlighted the lack of unity within the squad as players showed the difference in attitude when specific individuals were fouled on the pitch. The difference between teammates' reactions when Neymar was fouled compared to when, for example, Achraf Hakimi was fouled was notable.

Reports suggest Hakimi has a strong relationship with star striker Kylian Mbappe, who has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer. If the report of a rift among players is accurate, then PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino will have a mammoth task in uniting a fractured dressing room to complete the season in style.

PSG have already been booted out of the French Cup, and all that remains is to sew up the league title, with a 12-point lead over second-place Marseille still intact. Pochettino himself also has an uncertain future at the club.

