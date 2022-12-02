Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'If he dares to touch Messi...': Boxing legend warns Mexico's Canelo Alvarez after threat to Argentinian icon

    Earlier this week, boxer Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez threatened Lionel Messi for allegedly stepping on a Mexico jersey while celebrating Argentina's 2-0 victory at the Qatar World Cup 2022 group stages.

    football if he dares to touch Messi Boxing legend warns Mexico's Canelo Alvarez after threat to Argentinian icon snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 2, 2022, 8:30 AM IST

    After Argentina's 2-0 victory over Mexico in the Qatar World Cup 2022 group stage, boxer Saul "Canelo" Alvarez threatened Lionel Messi for allegedly 'kicking' a Mexican team jersey during the team's celebrations in the dressing room.

    Following his comments, legendary boxer Mike Tyson came to Messi's defence, warning Canelo that he would return to action in a bout against the Mexican boxer.

    Also read: Meme fest explodes after Canelo Alvarez backtracks on threat to Messi and apologises to people of Argentina

    "Someone called 'Canelo' threatened Messi," Tyson told BBO Sports. "If he dares to touch Messi, I will have to return to the ring."

    The Mexican boxer later apologised to the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star and Argentina's citizens on Twitter, indicating that he got carried away.

    "These last few days I got carried away by the passion and love I feel for my country and made comments that were out of place so I want to apologise to Messi and the people of Argentina," Canelo wrote. "Every day we learn something new and this time it was my turn."

    football if he dares to touch Messi Boxing legend warns Mexico's Canelo Alvarez after threat to Argentinian icon snt

    The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was asked about Canelo's comments after Argentina's 2-0 victory over Poland on Wednesday. Messi stressed that he had no intention of disrespecting the Mexican people.

    "It was a misunderstanding," he noted.

    "Those who know me know that I don't disrespect anyone. These are things that happen in the dressing room after the game. I don't have to ask for forgiveness because I didn't disrespect the people of Mexico or the jersey," the 35-year-old legend added.

    Also read: Canelo Alvarez vs Lionel Messi: Argentine ends 'jersey kicking' saga with strong message to Mexico boxer

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2022, 8:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, OFC vs NEUFC preview: Odisha FC eager to continue its rise against a clueless NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC eager to continue its rise against a clueless NorthEast United

    football Meme fest explodes after Germany knocked out of Qatar World Cup 2022 costa rica; Japan heroics vs spain applauded snt

    Meme fest explodes after Germany knocked out of World Cup 2022; Japan's heroics applauded

    football wasted golden generation Belgium fans slam Roberto Martinez after quitting as manager post Qatar World Cup 2022 exit snt

    'Wasted golden generation': Belgium fans slam Roberto Martinez after quitting as manager post World Cup exit

    football romelu Lukaku trolled after Croatia send No. 2 ranked Belgium packing out of Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    Lukaku trolled after Croatia send No. 2 ranked Belgium packing out of Qatar World Cup 2022

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, CAN vs MAR: The 5 curious moments as Morocco thumps Canada to enter pre-quarters-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022, CAN vs MAR: The 5 curious moments as Morocco thumps Canada to enter pre-quarters

    Recent Stories

    Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa beats Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16; check out the top 5 TV shows RBA

    Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa beats Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16; check out the top 5 TV shows

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, OFC vs NEUFC preview: Odisha FC eager to continue its rise against a clueless NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC eager to continue its rise against a clueless NorthEast United

    Shah Rukh Khan in Mecca: Superstar performs Umrah post-Dunki shoot, take a look RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan in Mecca: Superstar performs Umrah post-Dunki shoot, take a look

    football Indian Super League 2022-23: We were extremely emotional - Mumbai City FC fans on play returning to home turf-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: 'We were extremely emotional' - Mumbai City FC fans on play returning to home turf

    5 reasons why you should take cold showers in morning sur

    5 reasons why you should take cold showers in morning

    Recent Videos

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances - Shikhar Dhawan on Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances' - Dhawan on Samson

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower Indian and American troops are using

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower being used

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas Experience: High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away

    'Yudh Abhyas' Experience: 'High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: It is always good to bowl alongside Umran Malik - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'It is always good to bowl alongside Umran' - Arshdeep

    Video Icon