'If he dares to touch Messi...': Boxing legend warns Mexico's Canelo Alvarez after threat to Argentinian icon

Earlier this week, boxer Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez threatened Lionel Messi for allegedly stepping on a Mexico jersey while celebrating Argentina's 2-0 victory at the Qatar World Cup 2022 group stages.

After Argentina's 2-0 victory over Mexico in the Qatar World Cup 2022 group stage, boxer Saul "Canelo" Alvarez threatened Lionel Messi for allegedly 'kicking' a Mexican team jersey during the team's celebrations in the dressing room.

Following his comments, legendary boxer Mike Tyson came to Messi's defence, warning Canelo that he would return to action in a bout against the Mexican boxer.

Also read: Meme fest explodes after Canelo Alvarez backtracks on threat to Messi and apologises to people of Argentina

"Someone called 'Canelo' threatened Messi," Tyson told BBO Sports. "If he dares to touch Messi, I will have to return to the ring."

The Mexican boxer later apologised to the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star and Argentina's citizens on Twitter, indicating that he got carried away.

"These last few days I got carried away by the passion and love I feel for my country and made comments that were out of place so I want to apologise to Messi and the people of Argentina," Canelo wrote. "Every day we learn something new and this time it was my turn."

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was asked about Canelo's comments after Argentina's 2-0 victory over Poland on Wednesday. Messi stressed that he had no intention of disrespecting the Mexican people.

"It was a misunderstanding," he noted.

"Those who know me know that I don't disrespect anyone. These are things that happen in the dressing room after the game. I don't have to ask for forgiveness because I didn't disrespect the people of Mexico or the jersey," the 35-year-old legend added.

Also read: Canelo Alvarez vs Lionel Messi: Argentine ends 'jersey kicking' saga with strong message to Mexico boxer