Canelo Alvarez vs Lionel Messi: Argentine ends 'jersey kicking' saga with strong message to Mexico boxer

Hours after Mexican boxer Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez apologised for threatening Lionel Messi after a video of the Argentinian legend allegedly 'kicking' a Mexico jersey went viral, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star has finally broken his silence over the saga.

It all began last week after Argentina's 2-0 win over Mexico at the Qatar World Cup 2022. A video of the team's celebration in the dressing room showed Messi slipping the boot off his right foot in the locker room and touching the Mexico shirt on the floor with the toe of his foot. Canelo disliked the video because he interpreted it differently than most people did.

By venting his anger at Messi on Twitter, Canelo blew the matter out of proportion. "Did you guys see Messi cleaning the floor with our jersey and flag," the Mexican boxer tweeted. "He better pray to God that I don't find him."

"Just like I respect Argentina, he has to respect Mexico! I'm not talking about the country as a whole, just about the bulls--t that Messi did," Canelo had said earlier this week.

The Mexican boxer's comments drew largescale criticism, with some fans even trolling Canelo for daring to threaten one of the sport's greatest players. However, Canelo apologised just hours before Argentina's clash against Poland and said, "These last few days, I got carried away by the passion and love I feel for my country and made comments that were out of place, so I want to apologise to Messi and the people of Argentina. Every day we learn something new, and this time it was my turn."

Throughout the entire saga, Messi's fans, former teammates and friends like Sergio Aguero and Cesc Fabregas lashed out at the Mexican boxer. But, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner remained silent throughout. However, breaking his silence finally over the saga, the Argentinian superhero ended the controversy by assuring that there was never a lack of respect but said it in a manner that would send the message loud and clear to Canelo Alvarez.

"It was a misunderstanding. Those who know me know that I don't disrespect anyone. These are things that happen in the locker room after the game. I don't have to ask for forgiveness because I didn't disrespect the people of Mexico or the jersey," said Messi after Argentina qualified for the round of 16 at Qatar World Cup 2022.