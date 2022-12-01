Meme fest explodes after Canelo Alvarez backtracks on threat to Messi and apologises to people of Argentina

Mexican boxer Saul "Canelo" Alvarez seemingly threatened Argentina football icon Lionel Messi for allegedly kicking a Mexico jersey during the team's celebration after beating Mexico 2-0 at the Qatar World Cup 2022 last weekend.

Anyone who followed the Canelo vs Messi saga was more than a little perplexed, but they also understood those threats were unfounded. Canelo Alvarez has been holding the same position since Saturday but has now changed his mind.

The Mexican boxer chose to apologise to Messi and Argentina as a whole in a succinct but clear tweet. He needed some time to realise the seriousness of his threats, or at least someone in his inner circle had to convince him.

Canelo admitted in his tweet that his passion got the better of him and that he realised the serious error he had made. He was attacked by people from Argentina nonstop for days. The rest of the world was unaware of his threat against the Argentine singer, with the exception of a few Mexican officials and celebrities who supported him.

"Over the last few days, I got carried away by passion and the love I feel for my country. I made comments that were out of place, which is why I would like to apologize to Messi and the people from Argentina. We learn something new everyday, it was I who learned something this time," he wrote on Twitter.

A follow-up tweet from Canelo read: "I wish nothing bus success to both national teams in their games today. I will keep supporting Mexico until the end."

In the footage, Messi can be seen slipping the boot off his right foot in the locker room and touching the Mexico shirt that is on the floor with the toe of his foot. Canelo disliked the video because he interpreted it differently than the majority of people did.

Canelo's threat to Messi also drew reactions from his friends and former teammates Sergio Aguero and Cesc Fabregas. The Mexican boxer's apology has once again sparked massive reactions on Twitter, with several Messi fans trolling Canelo.

