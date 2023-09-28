Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Heartbreak! Indian football team knocked out of Asian Games 2023 after 0-2 defeat to Saudi Arabia

    In a devastating turn of events, the Indian football team's dream run at the Asian Games 2023 came to an end after a 0-2 defeat against Saudi Arabia.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 28, 2023, 6:54 PM IST

    The Indian football team's journey at the Asian Games 2023 came to an end following a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Saudi Arabia. The highly anticipated match left Indian football fans disappointed but hopeful for the future.

    The Indian football team had shown promise in the group stage of the tournament, with a commendable performance that included a draw against a strong South Korean side. However, the knockout stage posed a formidable challenge, and Saudi Arabia proved to be a tough opponent.

    In heartbreaking news for Indian football fans, Sunil Chhetri and Co. were knocked out of the Asian Games 2023 after losing to Saudi Arabia 0-2 in the round of 16 in Hangzhou, China, on Thursday.

    After a stellar defensive performance in the first half by the Blue Tigers, the Green Falcons made a strong comeback in the second half of the clash with Mohammed Khalil Marran providing Saudi Arabia the opening goal. Moments later, Marran scored the second goal of the game after Saad Fahad Alnasser provided a beautiful assist.

    The goals were netted by Mohammed Khalil Marran, who proved to be the difference-maker. The match kicked off with an even scoreline in the first half, with both teams deadlocked at 0-0. However, the turning point arrived in the 51st minute when Marran notched the opening goal for Saudi Arabia. He didn't stop there, adding his second goal in the 57th minute to secure the win. India, unfortunately, couldn't find the back of the net and exited the Asian Games 2023.

    Last Updated Sep 28, 2023, 7:18 PM IST
