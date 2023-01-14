Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Have seen Man United's progress under Erik ten Hag this season' - Wout Weghorst after securing loan move

    Wout Weghorst is the latest signing for Manchester United in the January transfer window, securing a loan move from Burnley and Besiktas. Meanwhile, he is glad to join the club that is progressing well under Erik ten Hag.

    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Jan 14, 2023, 12:39 PM IST

    English giants Manchester United has secured its second signing of the January transfer window in the form of Dutch striker Wout Weghorst. Contracted initially to EFL Championship side Burnley, he was already on a season-long loan with Turkish giants Besiktas. However, the interest from Red Devils compelled the Dutchman to consider the move, as the Black Eagles terminated his loan, sanctioning his move to Old Trafford. At the same time, the Turkish side received €2.8 million in compensation from United. Meanwhile, his move to Trafford was completed and officially announced on Friday night, while Weghorst admitted that promising progress under head coach Erik ten Hag drove him to sign for the Red Devils.

    "I feel privileged to be joining Manchester United. I've played against the club in the past, and it's a fantastic feeling to have now the chance to pull on the famous red shirt. I've seen United's progress under Erik ten Hag this season and can't wait to start playing my part in pushing the team towards its aims," said Weghorst to the club after completing the move.

    "Whatever happens in the next few months, I can promise to give everything to the club for as long as I am here. I thank everyone who has played a part in getting me to this stage, and now I am looking forward to meeting my new teammates and getting involved straight away," Weghorst concluded.

    Weghorst began his youth career with NEO, DETO and Willem II before making his senior debut with Emmen in 2012. Since then, he has played for five more clubs, while United would be his sixth. To date, he has plundered 171 goals in 407 contests. As for his performance with Burnley, he scored just a couple in 20 matches across tournaments last season.

    Last Updated Jan 14, 2023, 12:38 PM IST
