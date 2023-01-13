'Plot twist': Man City's Benjamin Mendy found not guilty of 6 counts of rape; here's what jurors said

Benjamin Mendy has been contesting a trial regarding six counts of rape since last year. However, on Friday, he was adjudged "innocent" in the same.

Image credit: Getty

In what comes as a massive relief for French defender Benjamin Mendy, he has been found "innocent" on his charges of six counts of rape and a count of sexual assault. After a six-month trial at the Chester Crown Court, the jurors failed to reach the verdict of his one count of rape and attempted rape each. However, there would be a retrial on those accounts on June 26. Along with Mendy, Louis Saha Matturie of also not found guilty of three counts of rape. But, the jurors are yet to reach a verdict on his three counts of rape and sexual assault each, reports BBC.

Image credit: Getty

Mendy and Matturie were accused of raping women at the former's home in Manchester, Prestbury and Cheshire. Prosecutors alleged that Mendy turned the women 's pursuit for sex into a play, calling him a "predator". However, the defence lawyers said that the trial had "all the makings of a good drama", and the accused were innocent. ALSO READ: Man United takeover: From Old Trafford expansion plans to offers lined up - here's all you need to know

Image credit: Getty

Mendy covered his face with his hands after the jury announced that he was not guilty on the six counts that involved four young women or teens. On Wednesday, seven and four women on the jury panel announced the verdict, while one of the juries was granted a medical leave.

Image credit: Getty