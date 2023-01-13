Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Plot twist': Man City's Benjamin Mendy found not guilty of 6 counts of rape; here's what jurors said

    First Published Jan 13, 2023, 7:58 PM IST

    Benjamin Mendy has been contesting a trial regarding six counts of rape since last year. However, on Friday, he was adjudged "innocent" in the same.

    In what comes as a massive relief for French defender Benjamin Mendy, he has been found "innocent" on his charges of six counts of rape and a count of sexual assault. After a six-month trial at the Chester Crown Court, the jurors failed to reach the verdict of his one count of rape and attempted rape each. However, there would be a retrial on those accounts on June 26. Along with Mendy, Louis Saha Matturie of also not found guilty of three counts of rape. But, the jurors are yet to reach a verdict on his three counts of rape and sexual assault each, reports BBC.

    Mendy and Matturie were accused of raping women at the former's home in Manchester, Prestbury and Cheshire. Prosecutors alleged that Mendy turned the women 's pursuit for sex into a play, calling him a "predator". However, the defence lawyers said that the trial had "all the makings of a good drama", and the accused were innocent.

    Mendy covered his face with his hands after the jury announced that he was not guilty on the six counts that involved four young women or teens. On Wednesday, seven and four women on the jury panel announced the verdict, while one of the juries was granted a medical leave.

    Judge Everett ended the trial that had been ongoing since August 10, accused by 13 women. The court stated that Lockdown-busting parties were held at Mendy's home on Chapel Street, which is on rent. His first arrest happened in November 2020, followed by a suspension by his club Manchester City in August 2021.

