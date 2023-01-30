Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Harry Maguire to Inter Milan? Meme fest explodes after Man United captain lined up for last minute loan move

    Harry Maguire has reportedly drawn interest from Inter Milan, but the Manchester United captain wants to wait until the summer to decide on his future at Old Trafford.

    First Published Jan 30, 2023, 8:16 PM IST

    Harry Maguire has reportedly drawn interest from Inter Milan on loan on the ever of the January transfer window deadline, but the Manchester United captain prefers to hold off on deciding until the summer. Due to the signing of Slovakian international Milan Skriniar by PSG, the Italian heavyweights are on the market for a new central defender. Maguire's standing abroad has remained strong since his World Cup performances for England.

    Maguire has started only one Premier League game for the Red Devils this year, with manager Erik ten Hag focusing on Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane's partnership. 

    To pursue his career's first significant trophy, the 29-year-old is ready to remain patient if injuries or suspensions give him a chance. But if nothing has changed by the summer, Maguire will reportedly consider his alternatives because several Premier League and international teams are expected to bolster their defences.

    Manchester United wants to keep Maguire on their roster, as was previously reported, to maintain their strength over the second part of the season. The Red Devils captain has consistently been passed over by Ten Hag, who wants to maintain him as the defensive cover, although he is an essential member of England's international team.

    After being pulled in from the cold for Saturday's 3-1 FA Cup victory against Reading, Maguire has said he doesn't want to turn into a bit-part player at Manchester United.

    "I'm 29 and haven't really been in this position in my career before," said the United captain. 

    "I don't want to get used to it but it is part and parcel of football. I'm pushing, training well, and when chance comes, I need to take it," he addded.

    "It was two-and-a-half weeks since my last start but I've felt I have looked after myself. I've been working hard in training. The lads who have been playing have been doing well. I have to be ready when my chance comes. We're all going to be needed for the second half of the season," Maguire added.

    Ten Hag emphasised that despite Maguire's decreased playing time this season, the defender still has "big expectations" for the defender.

    "We have to be ready that is why we have a strong selection. Harry [Maguire] is back. I already said yesterday [in the pre-match press conference] he was ill when he returned from the World Cup, otherwise, he should have played a couple of games. But you have to play to get back into the rhythm," the Dutchman said before the match with Reading.

    "He did already play some games, but I think this is a good game for him to return in, especially when you see the height of the opponent. He had some chances. But every player has to pick their chances. He is training very well, training very dominant. And that is what I want to see from him. He is a leader and captain and I have big expectations of him. [But] it's not just about Harry. As a team, we want to achieve, we want to achieve a result this season. We need a squad. So every player has to make a performance, has to give the best he has," Ten Hag added.

    Meanwhile, Twitter exploded with memes and jokes after reports of Maguire's move to Inter Milan surfaced just a day before the January transfer window closes. Here's a look at how football enthusiasts reacted:

