    Mitoma, who wrote a thesis on dribbling, wins hearts as Brighton knock Liverpool out of FA Cup

    Fans have taken to social media to praise Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma following his late winner against Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

    Kaoru Mitoma, who wrote a thesis on dribbling, wins hearts after Brighton knock Liverpool out of FA Cup
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 30, 2023, 2:35 PM IST

    Brighton's forward Kaoru Mitoma is winning the hearts of several football enthusiasts worldwide. The 23-year-old Japanese sensation scored a spectacular late goal against Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday to knock the defending champions out, leaving fans of the Reds in utter dismay.

    In the 92nd minute of the clash at Falmer Stadium, Mitoma produced a magical moment for Roberto De Zerbi's team by deftly handling the ball and blasting it past Alisson from close range.

    Fans have taken note of Mitoma's spectacular finish after his fifth goal in his six outings in all competitions for the Seagulls. Supporters have stated that Mitoma, who wrote a thesis on dribbling in university, is the kind of player who deserves a 100 million euros deal.

    "Think I should keep this as a draft tweet…. MITOMA IS MAGIC!!!" wrote broadcaster Jules Breach, who is a Brighton supporter. Another fan noted, "Now Mitoma is the kind of player you pay €100M for."

    The victory on Sunday is Brighton's second win over Jurgen Klopp's men in as many weeks, and some have argued that the reputation of Trent Alexander-Arnold has taken a hit.

    "Mitoma has done serious damage to Trent's reputation over the last two weeks man," tweeted a third fan of Brighton.

    Mitoma took a touch to remove the ball from Joe Gomez's path before releasing his shot. "That second touch from Mitoma is DISGUSTING," said another fan.

    At the halfway point, Harvey Elliott gave Liverpool the advantage. Before Mitoma's late winning strike, Brighton came back and scored an equaliser through Lewis Dunk.

    Here's a look at how fans reacted to Mitoma's sensational goal against Liverpool in the 4th round of the FA Cup:

    Last Updated Jan 30, 2023, 2:36 PM IST
