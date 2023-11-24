Haaland, Mbappe to Real Madrid next summer? Los Blancos gear up for blockbuster signings

Real Madrid is gearing up for a significant 'Galactico' signing next summer, with Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe topping their wishlist. The Spanish club is actively seeking an elite center-forward in the upcoming transfer window and has been strategically raising funds behind the scenes for a substantial bid.

Mbappe, a longstanding target for Real Madrid, is edging closer to the end of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, having declined an extension at the Parc des Princes. Recent departures of high-earning players like Marcelo, Isco, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, and Eden Hazard have lightened the wage bill, creating financial flexibility, especially when presenting an enticing proposal for Mbappe on a free transfer next season.

Nevertheless, Real Madrid possesses substantial funds for outright transfers, boasting €128 million in available cash and an additional €265 million already approved for spending, as per the club's official accounts. These financial reserves make the pursuit of both Mbappe and Erling Haaland viable next summer, as the club sets its sights on acquiring two forwards widely regarded as the best in the world.

Following Benzema's departure last summer, Real Madrid, initially focused on securing Jude Bellingham, brought in Joselu on a short-term loan from Espanyol as a temporary solution to lead the line. However, recent reports from Spain suggest that Los Blancos are now ready to make another significant investment, marking a departure from their relatively frugal approach in recent club history.

According to figures released by AS, Real Madrid currently ranks 28th in world football for net spend in terms of transfer fees over the last decade (€193.2 million), trailing behind clubs like Bournemouth, Fulham, and Crystal Palace.

