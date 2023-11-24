Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Haaland, Mbappe to Real Madrid next summer? Los Blancos gear up for blockbuster signings

    Real Madrid is making strategic moves for a major 'Galactico' signing next summer, targeting football stars Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

    Football Haaland, Mbappe to Real Madrid next summer? Los Blancos gear up for blockbuster signings osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 5:15 PM IST

    Real Madrid is gearing up for a significant 'Galactico' signing next summer, with Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe topping their wishlist. The Spanish club is actively seeking an elite center-forward in the upcoming transfer window and has been strategically raising funds behind the scenes for a substantial bid.

    Mbappe, a longstanding target for Real Madrid, is edging closer to the end of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, having declined an extension at the Parc des Princes. Recent departures of high-earning players like Marcelo, Isco, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, and Eden Hazard have lightened the wage bill, creating financial flexibility, especially when presenting an enticing proposal for Mbappe on a free transfer next season.

    Nevertheless, Real Madrid possesses substantial funds for outright transfers, boasting €128 million in available cash and an additional €265 million already approved for spending, as per the club's official accounts. These financial reserves make the pursuit of both Mbappe and Erling Haaland viable next summer, as the club sets its sights on acquiring two forwards widely regarded as the best in the world.

    Following Benzema's departure last summer, Real Madrid, initially focused on securing Jude Bellingham, brought in Joselu on a short-term loan from Espanyol as a temporary solution to lead the line. However, recent reports from Spain suggest that Los Blancos are now ready to make another significant investment, marking a departure from their relatively frugal approach in recent club history.

    According to figures released by AS, Real Madrid currently ranks 28th in world football for net spend in terms of transfer fees over the last decade (€193.2 million), trailing behind clubs like Bournemouth, Fulham, and Crystal Palace.

    Also Read: Fact Check: Ramiz Raja claims NASA sets Cristiano Ronaldo's diet plan; is it true? Details here (WATCH)

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2023, 5:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Blade Runner Oscar Pistorius granted parole 10 years after killing girlfriend; release set for January snt

    'Blade Runner' Oscar Pistorius granted parole 10 years after killing girlfriend; release set for January

    cricket WATCH: Babar Azam's reaction to notes being showered at Imam-ul-Haq's wedding Qawwali night goes viral osf

    WATCH: Babar Azam's reaction to notes being showered at Imam-ul-Haq's wedding Qawwali night goes viral

    cricket Gautam Gambhir discloses an unpredicted choice for his preferred batting companion osf

    Gautam Gambhir discloses an unpredicted choice for his preferred batting companion

    cricket Marcus Stoinis mocks Yashasvi Jaiswal after horrible run out in the 1st T20I (WATCH) osf

    Marcus Stoinis mocks Yashasvi Jaiswal after horrible run out in the 1st T20I (WATCH)

    Tennis Novak Djokovic eyes Davis Cup glory for Serbia after a stellar year in Tennis osf

    Novak Djokovic eyes Davis Cup glory for Serbia after a stellar year in Tennis

    Recent Stories

    China relaxes visa requirements, offers visa-free entry for citizens of France, Germany, Italy from December avv

    China relaxes visa requirements, offers visa-free entry for citizens of France, Germany, Italy from December

    Trisha Krishnan cites a famous quote in response to Mansoor Ali Khan's apology; read details SHG

    Trisha Krishnan cites a famous quote in response to Mansoor Ali Khan's apology; read details

    Blade Runner Oscar Pistorius granted parole 10 years after killing girlfriend; release set for January snt

    'Blade Runner' Oscar Pistorius granted parole 10 years after killing girlfriend; release set for January

    Kerala: Petrol bombs hurled at hotel in Thrissur; probe on rkn

    Kerala: Petrol bombs hurled at hotel in Thrissur; 7 arrested

    Kerala: Thousands flock to Punarjani cave for 'noozhal' ritual on Guruvayur Ekadashi anr

    Kerala: Thousands flock to Punarjani cave for 'noozhal' ritual on Guruvayur Ekadashi

    Recent Videos

    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon